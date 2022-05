After years of discussion, Hangar One, the airship hangar at Moffett Federal Airfield (KNUQ), is being restored. The behemoth building, standing at 200 feet high and 1,133 feet long, is the largest in Santa Clara County and one of the largest freestanding buildings in the world. It was constructed in 1933 to house the USS Macon, a 146-foot tall, 785-foot-long dirigible operated by the U.S. Navy, and was designed with doors on either end that could be drawn back on rails, allowing an aircraft to enter or exit from either direction.

SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO