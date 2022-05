After an eventful weekend in Big 12 baseball, there are four teams representing the conference in D1Baseball’s latest Top 25 Poll. The Texas Tech Red Raiders had perhaps the most impressive weekend in all of college baseball as they went up to Stillwater and swept the third-ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys. That performance helped them climb from ninth to No. 5 in the latest poll, but it did more than that. The sweep kept Texas Tech’s hopes of claiming a Big 12 Championship alive as a series win over Oklahoma next weekend would secure them at least a share of the title.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO