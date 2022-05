Red Wing, MN (KROC-AM News) - Conditional bail was set at $750,000 Tuesday for the Red Wing area woman charged with causing the death of her newborn son 19 years ago. 50-year-old Jennifer Matter was arraigned late this morning in Goodhue County Court on two counts of second-degree murder stemming from the death of the infant in 2003. The baby was found in Lake Pepin at Frontenac in December of that year. His death, along with the deaths of two other newborns found in the Mississippi River in 1999 and 2007, had long stumped investigators.

RED WING, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO