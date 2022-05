The road to the CIF Central Section Division II Championships will go through Hanford after the Hanford High Bullpups softball team earned the No. 1 seed. The Bullpups, who are coming off ending the regular season 19-6 overall and 10-0 in the West Yosemite League will host No. 16 seed Sunnyside High School in the first round on Wednesday, May 18 in Hanford. With a win, the Bullpups would host either No. 8 Selma High or No. 9 seed Redwood High School in the second round of the playoffs on Friday, May 20.

HANFORD, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO