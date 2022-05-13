Amir Locke's Cousin Pleads Guilty In Killing That Led To No-Knock Raid

Photo: Getty Images

Amir Locke's cousin has now pleaded guilty in the murder case that led police to conduct the no-knock warrant that killed Locke, NBC News reports.

On Friday (May 13), 18-year-old Mekhi Camden Speed pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting one count of second-degree unintentional murder while committing a felony in connection with Otis Elder's Jan 10 killing . While investigating Elder's murder, police identified Speed as a suspect and obtained a warrant to search his Minneapolis apartments.

Authorities entered Speed's apartment without knocking on February 2 and fatally shot Locke , who was laying on his cousin's couch. Locke was not named in any of the warrants obtained by Minneapolis police.

When pleading guilty, Speed said in court that he had a handgun while trying to rob Elder of drugs. The then-17-year-old said he stood outside of Elder's vehicle while another person entered the victim's passenger seat. A shot was fired, but Speed said he has no recollection of pulling the trigger and doesn't remember if his accomplice had a gun.

At the time of Elder's murder, Amir Locke's cousin added that he was highly intoxicated off of alcohol and drugs. In court, Speed agreed with Paul Sellers , his attorney, that he was criminally liable for aiding and abetting in Elder's case.

Speed's case moved to an adult court this week after he was originally charged as a juvenile. His sentencing is set for July 8.

