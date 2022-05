ZEBULON, N.C.(WNCN) – A second suspect has been charged and arrested in the deadly shooting of a Zebulon man late last week. The Zebulon Police Department said 45-year-old Porfirio “Sasha” Rodriguez lived in an apartment behind his mother’s home on the 200 block of West Barbee Street in Zebulon. She was awoken by the sound of gunshots around 1:45 a.m. on Friday and found Rodriguez lying on the floor.

ZEBULON, NC ・ 7 HOURS AGO