While Dr. Lindsay Remy didn't always think of medicine as a career, but her interest in science eventually led her to becoming an orthopedic surgeon. Growing up, I’ve always been intrigued by science and how things worked. Because of this, I thought I would become an engineer. However, as I learned more, I realized that my passion was geared toward helping people which is what led me to pursue a career in medicine. Orthopedics specifically appeals to my engineering mind and curiosity about how things work while allowing me to connect with people to solve their problems. It was the perfect fit for me and affords me the opportunity to make a meaningful difference in others’ lives while expanding my knowledge every day.

JOHNSON CITY, TN ・ 19 HOURS AGO