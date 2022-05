When I arrived in Columbia in 2014, the company I was working for was an affiliate of the Kansas City Royals. It came at a perfect time. The small town Kansas City Royals, with a pretty small payroll, had advanced to the MLB playoffs and actually made it to the World Series. They would lose to the San Francisco Giants in 7 games. Somehow they made it back to the World Series in 2015 and brought home the trophy after defeating the New York Mets. They have a proud fan base and Kauffman Stadium is a wonderful place to see a baseball game.

