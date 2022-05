Off to Portland: With today’s flight DE2090, which departed Frankfurt Airport at around 15:15 local time for Oregon on the west coast of the USA, Condor heralds the resumption of weekly connections to Portland. Scheduled arrival at the destination is at 17:10 local time, before the return flight DE2091 to Germany takes off again at 19:00. From now on, guests will again have the opportunity to fly non-stop from Frankfurt to Portland on Tuesdays, Fridays and Sundays with Condor. The flights are operated with a B767 in a three-class configuration.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO