Safe Rest Village opens on Southwest Naito despite neighborhood pushback

When it was a motel, the Days Inn on Northeast 82nd Avenue got some rugged reviews. “We were planning to stay for three nights, happy we only booked one at the time,” said a 2018 review on TripAdvisor. “Our pillows on the bed had bloodstains, our bathtub water didn’t drain, the staff was very unfriendly.”
At least two hopefuls have publicly declared their intent to run for outgoing Clark County Councilor Julie Olson’s seat in the November election. The district’s boundaries, which finally received approval after months of deliberation, feature much of the suburbs north of Vancouver city limits west of state Route 503.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lawsuit has been filed against the owner of two Pizza Schmizza franchise locations in Portland. Richard Lederer, a former bartender at the locations in the Pearl District and Northwest Portland, filed the complaint against Enso Elite Inc., the franchise operator, on May 6. Read the complaint below: Lederer said he’s […]
Clackamas County voters have the opportunity to protect a conservative majority on the County Commission or give Democrats the upper hand in Tuesday’s primary election. Nine candidates are running for two seats on the county commission in a crowded and expensive election dominated by Democrat’s fundraising. The commission oversees the county’s $146 million general fund and sets policies on housing, land use, transportation and more for Oregon’s third-most populous county.
PORTLAND, Ore. — With spring in full swing, Multnomah County health officials are warning the public of the potential health risks from outdoor wood burning, including things like having a campfire in the backyard. Brendon Haggerty with the Multnomah County Health Department supervises a program that addresses regional air...
The city-funded homeless village for LGBTQ+ residents, formerly located on SE Water Ave, is moving today to one of the city's first "Safe Rest Village" locations on SW Naito. The move of some 25 tenants comes on the heels of the village's somewhat rocky introduction to the neighborhood, spurred by what appears to be a communication breakdown between city offices and neighborhood groups.
BATTLE GROUND, Wash. — A new crisis intervention team will start responding to mental health and behavioral health crisis emergencies that happen overnight in southwest Washington. Columbia River Mental Health Services said the new Columbia River Night Crisis team launches May 15. Based in Battle Ground, the team will...
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly a year after the former mayor of Cornelius, Oregon, went missing, authorities say the man’s car has been found at the bottom of a river with human remains inside. The vehicle belonging to 77-year-old Ralph Brown was found Friday by a dive crew...
Sylena’s time as an eighth grader at Harriet Tubman Middle School in Northeast Portland is almost up. But for the last month, she says she hasn’t really learned much. “When I wake up, and I get ready for school and all that, I keep thinking, ‘I’m not really going to learn anything at school,’ because there’s so many subs,” she said. “The majority of my classes have subs.”
PORTLAND, Ore. — One of the main causes of homelessness is when youths exit foster care and are unprepared to live on their own. At Parenting With Intent, a Portland nonprofit mentoring youth in long-term foster care, this is a problem they’re trying to fix. One of their...
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Firefighters doused two burning boats Sunday after they caught fire on the Columbia River near Caterpillar Island. Vancouver Fire was called out at about 2:40 p.m. on reports that two boats, both recreational craft about 20 feet long or less, were on fire in the water near 10612 NW Lower River Road.
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A day full of performances, speeches and more all in recognition of Asian-American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage Month and the AANHPI community. Oregon Rises Above Hate held the day-long event in the heart of Old Town Saturday for the second year in a row....
A decision on whether a key permit will be approved for the expansion of the Yacolt Mountain Mine will likely take place in July, as Clark County staff made proposed adjustments to requirements which would involve regular public review of operations. The county hosted the continuation of a land use...
(Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Friday, May 13 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Safe Rest Village on SW Naito Pkwy begins welcoming residents.
Comments / 1