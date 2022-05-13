ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gresham, OR

Safe Rest Village opens on Southwest Naito despite neighborhood pushback

KGW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeighbors around the ‘Queer Affinity Village’ were...

www.kgw.com

thereflector.com

Clark County Council District 2 will feature new face

At least two hopefuls have publicly declared their intent to run for outgoing Clark County Councilor Julie Olson’s seat in the November election. The district’s boundaries, which finally received approval after months of deliberation, feature much of the suburbs north of Vancouver city limits west of state Route 503.
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KOIN 6 News

READ: Full lawsuit alleging Pizza Schmizza location owner withheld wages

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A lawsuit has been filed against the owner of two Pizza Schmizza franchise locations in Portland. Richard Lederer, a former bartender at the locations in the Pearl District and Northwest Portland, filed the complaint against Enso Elite Inc., the franchise operator, on May 6. Read the complaint below: Lederer said he’s […]
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Conservative control of Clackamas County Commission hangs in balance with fired-up, big money races for 2 seats

Clackamas County voters have the opportunity to protect a conservative majority on the County Commission or give Democrats the upper hand in Tuesday’s primary election. Nine candidates are running for two seats on the county commission in a crowded and expensive election dominated by Democrat’s fundraising. The commission oversees the county’s $146 million general fund and sets policies on housing, land use, transportation and more for Oregon’s third-most populous county.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
The Portland Mercury

City's Homeless Village for LGBTQ+ Portlanders Moving to SW Naito Today, Despite Neighbors' Pushback

The city-funded homeless village for LGBTQ+ residents, formerly located on SE Water Ave, is moving today to one of the city's first "Safe Rest Village" locations on SW Naito. The move of some 25 tenants comes on the heels of the village's somewhat rocky introduction to the neighborhood, spurred by what appears to be a communication breakdown between city offices and neighborhood groups.
PORTLAND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Missing former Oregon mayor’s car found in river; human remains recovered

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Nearly a year after the former mayor of Cornelius, Oregon, went missing, authorities say the man’s car has been found at the bottom of a river with human remains inside. The vehicle belonging to 77-year-old Ralph Brown was found Friday by a dive crew...
opb.org

In Portland middle schools, students are missing out on learning as teachers call for more support

Sylena’s time as an eighth grader at Harriet Tubman Middle School in Northeast Portland is almost up. But for the last month, she says she hasn’t really learned much. “When I wake up, and I get ready for school and all that, I keep thinking, ‘I’m not really going to learn anything at school,’ because there’s so many subs,” she said. “The majority of my classes have subs.”
PORTLAND, OR
thereflector.com

Decision on Yacolt Mountain Mine expansion set for July

A decision on whether a key permit will be approved for the expansion of the Yacolt Mountain Mine will likely take place in July, as Clark County staff made proposed adjustments to requirements which would involve regular public review of operations. The county hosted the continuation of a land use...
CLARK COUNTY, WA

