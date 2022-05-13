Storm damage 1

(Stearns County, MN) -- The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking paddlers to stay off the creeks and rivers until water levels recede. Deputies say three people in kayaks were thrown into the Sauk River near Heim’s Mill on Saturday. A witness told authorities the kayaks hit an object in the water and the three were ejected. Sartell police later located the men on shore. They were checked out by paramedics but didn’t suffer any injuries.

STEARNS COUNTY, MN ・ 8 HOURS AGO