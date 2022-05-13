ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, MN

Storm damage 1

By Mark Anthony
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStorms hit Alexandria and the surrounding...

Rain chances today, but more severe weather possible again for this Thursday

(Chanhassan, MN)--The National Weather Service says that the heaviest rain today (Tuesday) will fall across southwest and south central Minnesota. They say too that on Wednesday, thunderstorm chances will be best north of I-94 in both Minnesota and Wisconsin. Officials at the NWS say that Thursday "brings the next chance...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Three kayakers thrown into river, authorities issue warning

(Stearns County, MN) -- The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office is asking paddlers to stay off the creeks and rivers until water levels recede. Deputies say three people in kayaks were thrown into the Sauk River near Heim’s Mill on Saturday. A witness told authorities the kayaks hit an object in the water and the three were ejected. Sartell police later located the men on shore. They were checked out by paramedics but didn’t suffer any injuries.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Otter Tail Power Company continues power restoration

(Fergus Falls, MN)-- Otter Tail Power Company is reporting that crews made significant progress throughout the day, restoring power to several areas while continuing to address isolated issues in the region. Below are communities still without power, as well as current estimated restoration times. Minnesota. • Louisburg: Targeted restoration this...
FERGUS FALLS, MN
Alexandria, MN
MnDOT to host public open house for future Hwy 114 Lowry to Starbuck project

(Detroit Lakes, MN)--The Minnesota Department of Transportation invites the public to attend an open house on Tuesday, June 7, from 4 to 7 p.m., to learn more about future construction on Highway 114 from Lowry to Starbuck. The open house will be held at the Lowry City Hall, located at 206 Maple Street.
LOWRY, MN
Woman from Sauk Centre dies in crash

(Morrison County, MN)--A woman from Sauk Centre has reportedly been killed in a crash in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash took place Friday morning on Highway 27. According to the report, Stephanie Hagfors, 25, of Sauk Centre, was driving east when her vehicle crossed the center...
SAUK CENTRE, MN
Obituary- Gary I. Syverson, 72

Gary I. Syverson, 72, of Alexandria died on Thursday, May 12th. A Celebration of Gary's Life will be held on Wednesday, May 18th at 2 PM at United Methodist Church in Alexandria. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, May 17th, from 4 to 7 PM at the Anderson Funeral...
ALEXANDRIA, MN
Jill Abahsain of Sauk Centre set to challenge Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach

(Willmar, MN)--Jill Abahsain, of Sauk Centre, will challenge Republican Congresswoman Michelle Fischbach in the 7th Congressional District this fall. Abahsain won the unanimous endorsement of DFL delegates over the weekend at the Congressional District 7 convention which took place in Willmar. Delegates from her home county of Stearns County nominated...
SAUK CENTRE, MN
Mayor identifies hero who engaged shooter

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says former Buffalo Police Lieutenant Aaron Salter is a hero after exchanging gunfire with the suspect in the Buffalo supermarket shooting and lost his life as a result of trying to protect others.
BUFFALO, MN

