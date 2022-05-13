ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

John Metchie III running without a brace

Metchie tore his ACL during the second quarter of the 2021 SEC Championship game in December while he was playing for...

Overvalued & Undervalued Rookies in Dynasty Rookie Drafts (2022 Fantasy Football)

It’s a wonderful time to be alive. Drink it in dynasty degenerates. It’s rookie draft season. Christmas in May for dynasty league managers. As drafts pop off daily and average draft position (ADP) has taken shape, there are some exploitable edges, with some players getting steamed up and others being overlooked. Today I present three players on each side of the coin. Whether you want to be the lovable villain of your dynasty league or a value stealing crook like Two-Face, you’ll always come out heads up in your rookie draft with this list.
Victor Reyes (right quad strain) to be placed on 10-day IL

Reyes had been on the IL since April 23rd with a left quad strain and was activated prior to Sunday's game. He pulled up at second base on what likely would have been a triple in his first at-bat on Sunday, and was immediately removed with a strain of his other quad muscle. It's just bad luck for Reyes, who has just 26 plate appearances in 2022. Outside of AL-only leagues, fantasy managers can feel free to move on.
Michael Pineda (finger) placed on 15-day IL

The Tigers placed Michael Pineda on the 15-day injured list on Sunday with a right middle finger fracture. The team reinstated Victor Reyes from the 10-day IL in a corresponding move. (Detroit Tigers PR on Twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Pineda fractured his finger during his start on Saturday, and although the...
Andrew Kittredge tallies fifth save of 2022

Rays closer Andrew Kittredge threw a scoreless ninth inning en route to earning the save against the Blue Jays on Sunday. He gave up just one hit in the process. Tampa Bay ultimately defeated Toronto by a score of 3-0. Fantasy Impact:. Kittredge owns a 2.65 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, and...
TAMPA, FL
Chris Olave signs rookie contract with Saints

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints and WR Chris Olave have agreed to terms on a 4-year, fully-guaranteed $19,271,874 contract. (Adam Schefter, ESPN) It was a big day for the Saints passing offense, as the team agreed to terms with Olave, their 1st round pick in last month's draft, and signed veteran WR Jarvis Landry. Olave enters the NFL as what many draft analysts considered the most pro-ready rookie WR. Olave is a technically sound route runner with the speed to take the top off of defenses. The main knock on Olave is that he hasn’t been much of a threat after the catch and has gone down easily, but he brings a polished skill set to the NFL which should allow him to contribute right away. Olave is worth a late-round dart throw in redraft leagues and he can be had with a mid 1st round rookie draft pick in most dynasty leagues.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
George Pickens signs rookie contract with Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Friday that they have agreed to terms on an undisclosed four-year deal with WR George Pickens. (NFL.com) Pickens appeared to be on track to be the top-ranked WR in the 2022 draft class after a dominant true freshman season for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2019. Pickens’ sophomore campaign wasn’t quite as successful and then he tore his ACL before the 2021 season. Pickens is undoubtedly talented, but the injury and whispers of off-the-field issues pushed him out of the 1st round of last month’s NFL Draft. Pickens is a big-bodied outside receiver who consistently gets clean releases off the line of scrimmage, has excellent ball skills, and will go up and win 50/50 balls. Pickens’ fit with the Steelers is an interesting one, as they currently roster Dionte Johnson and Chase Claypool who typically line up outside just like Pickens. It’s unclear who will man the slot or what Pickens’ role will entail as a rookie, so the Steelers will be an offense for fantasy managers to monitor in training camp.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Mauricio Dubon traded to Astros

With both Jose Altuve and Jeremy Pena dealing with minor injuries, the Astros needed some infield depth, which they get with Dubon. The utility man was slashing just .239/.245/.391, but he can play multiple infield positions, as well as the outfield. Expect him to get a spot start occasionally but he's unlikely to have much value outside of deeper AL-only leagues.
HOUSTON, TX
Melvin Ingram signs with the Dolphins

Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports reports that free agent DE Melvin Ingram is signing with the Miami Dolphins. (Jordan Schultz) The addition of Ingram continues a massive roster overhaul this offseason for the Dolphins. Ingram, who’s a 3-time pro bowler, played 6 games with the Steelers in 2021 before being traded to the Chiefs. Ingram only recorded one sack during the regular season with the Chiefs, but he elevated his play in the playoffs, recording two sacks and three quarterback hits in three postseason games. Ingram brings a veteran presence to an up-and-coming roster that hopes to compete with the powerhouse that is the Buffalo Bills for the AFC East Championship.
NFL
Austin Davis solid in first career start

Red Sox reliever Austin Davis drew his first career start on Sunday afternoon. He lasted two innings against the Rangers, allowing just one walk, zero hits, and zero runs while striking out two batters. In the end, though, the southpaw logged the no-decision as Boston ultimately fell to Texas by a score of 7-1.
BOSTON, MA
MLB DraftKings & FanDuel DFS Primer: Saturday (5/14) PREMIUM

The offenses were slow to get going through the opening month, but it looks like some of these clubs are picking it up. The Reds have even been scoring recently, and that’s probably the most significant indicator that things have turned around. We’ve been playing DFS every day, and we’re pleased that the weather has been friendly over the last week. That was not the case last week, and we need to pray for clear skies on this Saturday slate! With that said, we’re going to focus on the main slate beginning at 7ET, so let’s dip into it!
CINCINNATI, OH
Dynasty Rookie Draft Advice: Players the Experts are Targeting (2022 Fantasy Football)

The 2022 NFL Draft has come and gone, and that means it’s time for dynasty rookie and startup drafts to really take off. We’ll have you covered throughout the draft season. You can find our full dynasty startup, dynasty rookie, and dynasty superflex rookie rankings that will be updated through draft season. You can also practice and prepare for your dynasty rookie and startup drafts using our FREE dynasty mock draft simulator. Let’s take a look at a dynasty rookie mock draft.
NFL
Rich Hill earns first win of 2022

Red Sox starter Rich Hill allowed three runs (two earned) over six innings of work against the Rangers on Saturday. He surrendered seven hits and zero walks while striking out four batters. The veteran hurler earned the win as Boston ultimately defeated Texas by an astounding score of 11-3. Fantasy...
BOSTON, MA
Gabe Vincent (hamstring) listed questionable for Tuesday

During their last playoff series, Vincent was dealing with a knee injury, but now he is listed as having a strained hamstring. The exact severity of the injury remains unknown, but he is being considered day-to-day for the time being. He has actually been an important contributor for the team, and with Kyle Lowry (hamstring) being ruled out for Tuesday, Vincent is in line to have a big role if he is able to play.
BASKETBALL
Tylor Megill (biceps inflammation) placed on 15-day IL

The Mets placed Tylor Megill on the 15-day IL on Sunday with right biceps inflammation, retroactive to May 12. He will undergo an MRI. (New York Mets on Twitter) There was concern that something was wrong with Megill when he allowed eight runs against the Nationals in his last start. There's not much fantasy managers can do but hold their breath and hope that the MRI shows relatively benign results, but they'll need to make other arrangements for a couple of weeks regardless. David Peterson should take Megill's place in the rotation while he's on the shelf.
MLB
Marcus Smart MRI results come back clean on foot

Boston Celtics G Marcus Smart (foot) underwent an MRI on Monday morning and the results came back clean, giving hope to the team that he may be available. (Adrian Wojnarowski on twitter) Fantasy Impact:. Smart has been essential in the Celtics run to the Eastern Conference Finals as he averaged...
BOSTON, MA
Jaire Alexander agrees to contract extension with Packers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that CB Jaire Alexander and the Green Bay Packers have agreed to terms on a four-year contract extension that will pay the All Pro CB $84 million. (Adam Schefter, ESPN) Fantasy Impact:. The Packers’ GB Brian Gutekunst indicated earlier this offseason that the team intended...
GREEN BAY, WI
Mark Melancon’s status as Diamondbacks’ closer in question

Arizona Diamondbacks’ manager Torey Lovullo explained that he spoke with Melancon about his status as the primary closer. He was not available to pitch on Sunday after working in three of the last four game and Lovullo is giving Melancon a mental break before getting back into a game soon. (AZCentral Sports on Twitter)
PHOENIX, AZ

