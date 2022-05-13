John Metchie III running without a brace

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that the New Orleans Saints and WR Chris Olave have agreed to terms on a 4-year, fully-guaranteed $19,271,874 contract. (Adam Schefter, ESPN) It was a big day for the Saints passing offense, as the team agreed to terms with Olave, their 1st round pick in last month's draft, and signed veteran WR Jarvis Landry. Olave enters the NFL as what many draft analysts considered the most pro-ready rookie WR. Olave is a technically sound route runner with the speed to take the top off of defenses. The main knock on Olave is that he hasn’t been much of a threat after the catch and has gone down easily, but he brings a polished skill set to the NFL which should allow him to contribute right away. Olave is worth a late-round dart throw in redraft leagues and he can be had with a mid 1st round rookie draft pick in most dynasty leagues.
