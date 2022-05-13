John Metchie III running without a brace

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced on Friday that they have agreed to terms on an undisclosed four-year deal with WR George Pickens. (NFL.com) Pickens appeared to be on track to be the top-ranked WR in the 2022 draft class after a dominant true freshman season for the Georgia Bulldogs in 2019. Pickens’ sophomore campaign wasn’t quite as successful and then he tore his ACL before the 2021 season. Pickens is undoubtedly talented, but the injury and whispers of off-the-field issues pushed him out of the 1st round of last month’s NFL Draft. Pickens is a big-bodied outside receiver who consistently gets clean releases off the line of scrimmage, has excellent ball skills, and will go up and win 50/50 balls. Pickens’ fit with the Steelers is an interesting one, as they currently roster Dionte Johnson and Chase Claypool who typically line up outside just like Pickens. It’s unclear who will man the slot or what Pickens’ role will entail as a rookie, so the Steelers will be an offense for fantasy managers to monitor in training camp.

