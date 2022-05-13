Iona College students take up e-sports

When you think of Major League Baseball’s Jewish pitchers, one name stands out among all others: Sandy Koufax. His athletic exploits are many in his short career but many remember that Koufax famously refused to pitch Game 1 of the 1965 World Series because it fell on Yom Kippur cementing his place in Jewish history. Koufax not only played in Brooklyn for the Dodgers but he was born and raised there. And despite a short stay in Rockville Centre during his early years, Koufax is not the first professional Jewish baseball pitcher from Long Island.

