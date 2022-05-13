MPCC commemorates students’ success

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Governor Pete Ricketts and Jake Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils, announced on Monday the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg,...
(Lincoln, NE) May 16, 2022 – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts and fitness icon Jake (Body by Jake) Steinfeld, Chairman of the National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC), announced the three Nebraska schools that were selected to each receive a state-of-the-art $100,000 DON’T QUIT! Fitness Center. The multi-million dollar DON’T QUIT! Campaign has named Gothenburg School in Gothenburg, Johnson County Central Middle School in Cook and Millard North Middle School in Omaha as the state’s most outstanding schools for demonstrating leadership in getting and keeping their students fit. This year, the NFGFC program will have gifted fitness centers to 40 states and the foundation plans to reach all 50 states in the coming years.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Lake Maloney Golf Course was the host of the A-3 District Golf Tournament. The schools competing in the tournament were; North Platte, Creighton Preparatory School, Gretna, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Lincoln Pius X, Millard North and Omaha South. The top three schools continue on to the State Tournament.
KEARNEY – The following is a statement from the University of Nebraska at Kearney on the death of Angie Miller, a student from Broken Bow. Miller, 45, died at her home early Friday morning in Broken Bow. “The UNK family offers its condolences. Our hearts go out to her...
KEARNEY — Romello Henry likes to explore different areas of creativity. “I have a punk jacket with special stitching and patches,” said the 18-year-old Kearney High School grad. “I got a shirt a couple months ago that says, ‘I’d rather be quilting.’ I sewed it on the back of my jacket. That’s something really fun that I like to do.”
ELM CREEK, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) — Construction is officially underway on the new elementary school building in Elm Creek. The school district hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the nearly 12 million-dollar project this morning. Superintendent Dr. Bret Schroder says he grateful to the community for passing the 20-year...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Last week, concerned veteran Keith Howell informed the Lincoln County Commissioners about the invalid process of appointing members to the Veterans’ Service Committee. After an internal investigation, the board is making sure the new appointments and nominations are in corroboration with state statutes. Nebraska...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) -Many people gathered to raise money and support for local rural fire departments on Saturday. The Fill the Boot Fundraiser brought out representatives from Farnam, Wallace and Hershey Fire Departments, along with members of the community of all ages. The event featured free-will donation root beer...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - On Monday afternoon around 5 p.m. an SUV hit a pedestrian on 8th and Jeffers Streets. According to responding officers, a middle-aged male attempted to cross the street when the vehicle struck him. Reports said the man stopped walking while in the middle of the street.
KEARNEY — Isabella Cao and Shameel Aubeelauck both had their doubts whether they would be accepted into Harvard University. The Kearney High School seniors are valedictorians in their graduating class, and they had set their sights on the Ivy League school early in their lives. “I think Harvard was...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - As parents around the nation scramble to grapple with a shortage of baby formula products, local health officials are urging families to not panic as there are local resources that can help. Staff at People’s Family Health Services help families on a daily basis, but...
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Two Rivers Public Health Department is announcing one additional death due to COVID-19. The individual was in their 70s with the death occurring in January 2022. The total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in the seven-county district is 206. Two Rivers Public Health Department...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a suspected murder-suicide that occurred early Friday morning in Custer County. Around 1:45 a.m., NSP was requested by local law enforcement to investigate a homicide near H Street and 13th Avenue in Broken Bow. The victim, Angie Miller, 45,...
KEARNEY — Thanks to friends and strangers, Nevaeh Suchsland is doggone lucky. Nevaeh, who was born with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, is about to get a therapy dog that will make her life — and classes at the Culinary Institute of New York — a lot less stressful.
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A two-vehicle crash in McCook left one dead Wednesday evening, said McCook Police. The crash happened at the intersection of West B Street and Highway 83 around 9:30 p.m. A Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling west on B Street when it collided with a Ford...
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP/Gray News) - Authorities in Nebraska are investigating a deadly shooting where a school counselor was killed, reportedly by her ex-husband. KNOP reports the Nebraska State Patrol and other law enforcement agencies were called earlier this week to a home to investigate a possible homicide. Authorities said...
KEARNEY, NE — Nobody is injured after a fire in northwest Kearney sent a tower of black smoke into the sky. The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department responded to the area of 30th Avenue and West 52nd street around 1:40 Monday afternoon. Fire officials say a cluster of trees and grass caught fire and quickly sent up a significant amount of smoke. Nobody was injured and the house didn’t sustain any damage. The fire was started by discarded embers from a fire pit used the night before. Firefighters were on the scene for about 50 minutes.
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-A motorcyclist was injured in a crash in North Platte over the weekend. According to police, on Saturday at around 5:16 p.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle accident in the area of N. Silber Ave. and E. 4th St. Officers arrived and found a two-vehicle accident involving a...
Comments / 0