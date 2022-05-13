ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foxborough, MA

Report: Matt Patricia 'firmly in play' to call Patriots' offensive plays

By Sam Robinson
Pro Football Rumors
Pro Football Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00npSL_0fddMmcW00
New England Patriots senior advisor Matt Patricia. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Despite each struggling as head coaches, Patricia and Judge are back in New England. Judge landed in Foxborough this year, with Patricia having worked in various roles upon returning in 2021. Although Patricia has gained experience on the front office side since returning to the Patriots, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com hears, via the New York Post, the veteran defensive coordinator is firmly in play to be the team’s offensive play-caller this season.

Patricia and Judge were running New England’s offense during recent offseason workouts, and Reiss slots Patricia as the favorite to be the team’s play-caller come September. Judge, who has more experience on the offensive side of the ball, should not be ruled out. The Pats going with either would represent an unusual move. Judge certainly had input in the Giants’ offense following Jason Garrett‘s ouster, though that Judge-Freddie Kitchens stretch was ignominiously highlighted by the Jake Fromm quarterback-sneak play calls against Washington. Patricia has not called offensive plays at any level.

With the Patriots from 2004-17, Patricia began his tenure as an offensive assistant but quickly transitioned to the defensive side of the ball. The 47-year-old Pats staffer was their DC from 2012-17, prior to becoming the Lions’ head coach. Judge worked with the Patriots from 2012-19, rising to the dual roles of special teams coordinator and wide receivers coach. He would also make for an interesting choice, but this unorthodox approach has been on the radar for a bit now.

Bill Belichick has said Patricia, Judge, tight ends coach Nick Caley and receivers coach Troy Brown will play significant roles in guiding second-year QB Mac Jones and the Patriots’ offense. Of course, someone must sign off on the play calls. It would be one of the more fascinating decisions in recent coaching history to bestow that responsibility on a longtime defensive staffer.

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Football Rumors

Drew Brees addresses potential NFL return

In a tweet Sunday night, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees addressed the future of his professional career, namely, the uncertainty of said future career. To be very clear, Brees did not tease or hint at a return, he merely acknowledged it as one of several options, which is the most we’ve heard from him on the subject in some time.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Pro Football Rumors

Report: Seahawks were high on UNC QB Sam Howell

New Commanders quarterback Sam Howell, whom Washington selected in the fifth round of this year’s draft, had a lot of supporters in the Seahawks organization, per Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. Seattle, which traded franchise icon Russell Wilson to the Broncos earlier this offseason, was connected to collegiate QBs throughout the pre-draft process, but the team decided against drafting a signal-caller .
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Former New England Patriots Player Dies In Car Accident

A former New England Patriots linebacker reportedly died in a car accident this weekend at the age of 62. Clayton Weishuhn, a longtime NFL linebacker, reportedly died in a car accident near his home town of Wall, Texas on Friday. The former Patriots linebacker was reportedly ejected from his vehicle...
WALL, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Foxborough, MA
Football
Foxborough, MA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Foxborough, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Football
Local
Massachusetts Sports
City
Washington, MA
The Spun

Patriots Released Notable Quarterback On Monday

The New England Patriots cut ties with a notable quarterback on Monday. New England signed former Miami and Houston quarterback D'Eriq King following the 2022 NFL Draft. King was viewed as a versatile player, who could perhaps develop into a playmaker on the offensive side of the ball or on special teams.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

Look: Dak Prescott's Girlfriend Is Enjoying Vacation

With summer approaching, the 2022 NFL regular season will be here before we know it. Until then, players and their significant others are making sure to enjoy as much time off as possible. Dak Prescott's girlfriend, Natalie Buffett, appears to be enjoying her vacation in Spain. "sangria and siestas," she...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Reiss
Person
Troy Brown
Person
Mac Jones
Person
Matt Patricia
The Spun

Steelers Cut Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Today

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced eight roster moves on Monday, signing four undrafted rookies from the team's weekend minicamp. As a result, Pittsburgh had to release four players to make room. One of them was veteran linebacker John Simon. Simon, 31, appeared in one game with the Steelers last season, playing...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

The Browns Signed A New Quarterback On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is now a little more crowded following their rookie minicamp. Cleveland has signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Harper tried out at minicamp over the weekend. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound lefthander, Harper passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021....
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

This Blockbuster Trade has Packers Trading Star Running Back for Star Wide Receiver

We have officially reached the middle of May and the Green Bay Packers have yet to add any veteran wide receivers to their roster (outside of Watkins). At this point most of the big name wide receivers that figured to be on the market have made amends or been traded… except for one. AJ Brown was traded to Philadelphia. Deebo Samuel has seemed to make amends with the 49ers. DK Metcalf said himself that he thinks a deal will get done with Seattle. Terry McLaurin…. contract talks have gone no where.
GREEN BAY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patriots#American Football#Espn Com#The New York Post#Giants#Pats#Dc#Lions
Yardbarker

Packers Still Predicted to Sign Pro Bowl Wide Receiver Before 2022 Season

Jarvis Landry was thought to be a target of the Green Bay Packers in free agency. After trading Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Packers found themselves in need of a true wide receiver one. However, Landry has signed a one-year $6 million contract with the New Orleans Saints. Despite missing out on Landry, the Packers are still predicted by many to add a former Pro Bowl wide receiver at some point this offseason.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Watch: 49ers great Frank Gore scores nasty KO in first pro boxing win

Frank Gore, arguably the best running back in San Francisco 49ers history, now has a knockout victory in his new endeavor as a boxer. Gore taking his athletic talents to combat sports became a reality when the man with 16,000 NFL rushing yards made his pugilistic debut on the undercard of December's Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley II card. Gore was one part of an undeniable freakshow fight pitting NFL vs NBA when he battled former Brooklyn Nets and Utah Jazz All-Star Deron Willams.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

Bill Belichick Pulls Sneaky Press Move: NFL World Reacts

The NFL reportedly requires teams to make assistant coaches available to the media at least twice during the offseason. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is reportedly getting that requirement out of the way early. "Assistant coaches have to talk twice in the offseason. In an act of ('malicious') compliance, Belichick...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New England Patriots
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Sean Payton Has Reportedly Landed Job For 2022 Season

Despite stepping down as head coach of the New Orleans Saints at the end of the 2021 season, Sean Payton is staying fairly close to the game of football via his new job. According to ProFootballTalk, Payton has taken a job at Fox. He will be working in the Fox studio and may be a part-time replacement for FOX NFL Sunday star Jimmy Johnson.
NFL
MMA Fighting

Video: Former NFL running back Frank Gore lands vicious faceplant KO in pro boxing debut

Frank Gore celebrated his 39th birthday by picking up his first win in the boxing world in violent fashion. Gore made his pro debut at Saturday’s Gamebred Boxing event in Biloxi, Miss., and in the fourth round of his co-main event matchup with Yaya Olorunsola, Gore landed a combination, followed by a big right hand that sent Olorunsola face-first down to the canvas.
BILOXI, MS
Yardbarker

Former Packers Quarterback Trying Out for Vikings

Brett Hundley was a former fifth round draft pick by the Green Bay Packers in 2015. Hundley started nine games for the Packers in 2017 when Aaron Rodgers was sidelined with a shoulder injury. Green Bay was 3-6 with Brett Hundley as a starter. He threw nine touchdown passes and 12 interceptions during that season.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Colts rumors: Julio Jones interest unfortunately not a reality

Rumors circulating of the Indianapolis Colts being in talks with wide receiver Julio Jones were debunked by a reporter. The Indianapolis Colts watched as their division rivals, the Tennessee Titans, parted ways with top wide receivers Julio Jones and A.J. Brown this offseason. The difference is that Jones is currently a free agent, as Brown was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles and signed a multi-year contract extension.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Pro Football Rumors is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate NFL rumors. The site focuses on free agent signings, trades, and the NFL draft.

 https://www.profootballrumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy