ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Nails by Tyna

By Skylar Soto
everythinglubbock.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLUBBOCK, Texas — Getting pampered doesn’t have to break the...

www.everythinglubbock.com

Comments / 0

Related
everythinglubbock.com

City of Lubbock names Kristen Sager as new Director of Planning

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The Director of Planning oversees the Planning and Zoning Department which is responsible for planning, developing, and managing functions of land use planning as well as zoning regulations. The Planning Department is responsible for the implementation of the City’s Comprehensive Plan, Plan Lubbock 2040. The Department is charged with leading some of the efforts to implement the recommendations from the Plan which include establishing a Neighborhood Planning Program to create a series of master plans for neighborhoods beginning with neighborhoods in north and east Lubbock and revising the zoning, subdivision, and other land related ordinances into a Unified Development Code (UDC).
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Lifestyle
City
Lubbock, TX
Lubbock, TX
Lifestyle
everythinglubbock.com

The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute returns to The Buddy Holly Hall on October 15

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences:. The Fab Four: The Ultimate Tribute is returning to Lubbock to perform on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 7 p.m. at The Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences. With note-for-note, live renditions of the Beatle’s classics, the Emmy Award winning show takes Beatle’s fans on journey back in time as if they were rockin’ with legends John, Paul, George and Ringo.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Covenant Children’s releases information on infant formula shortage

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Covenant Health:. Since February of 2022, there has been ongoing concern regarding the shortage of infant formula due to a voluntary recall in many recognized brands of powdered infant formula produced in a Michigan plant. The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulates commercial infant formulas to make sure they meet the minimum nutritional and safety requirements of our infants.
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
everythinglubbock.com

LPD, LCSO & DPS to deliver for Lubbock Meals on Wheels on May 18

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from Lubbock Meals on Wheels:. In 1962, President John F. Kennedy signed a proclamation that designated May 15 as Peace Officers’ Memorial Day and the week in which that date falls as Police Week. This year, on Wednesday, May 18th, the Lubbock Police Department, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office, and Department of Public Safety will deliver Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ hot lunches on over 40 different routes. We appreciate the support we receive from our local peace officers each year. We are excited to have these officers help provide meals to our homebound, elderly, and disabled clients. This will all kick-off at Lubbock Meals on Wheels’ office between 10:30am and 11:15am.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Updates: Severe weather coverage for Monday, May 16

LUBBOCK, Texas — Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Monday afternoon and evening across portions of the South Plains and the Rolling Plains. 9:50 PM CDT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Paducah, Russellville, and Northfield, TX, until 10:45 PM CDT. 9:10 PM CDT: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Post, Floydada, and...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Family mourning after son struck by a car in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Gerardo Rios Jr. was struck by a vehicle last Tuesday night where he was then transported to a hospital and died from his injuries. Rios was crossing the street on 82nd and Boston when the accident occured. “He had been in surgery for the last four...
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Facebook
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Tuesday AM Weather Update: May 17th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Tuesday morning weather update!. Today: Very hot and mostly sunny. Chance of rain: 10%. High of 101°. Winds SW 15-20 MPH. Tonight: A mild, calm night. Low of 64°. Winds N 5-10 MPH. Tomorrow:. Quite hot with lighter...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds nonprofit program available May 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The City of Lubbock and the Community Foundation of West Texas will accept applications for local nonprofits seeking aid from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) beginning Monday, May 16. The American Rescue Plan Act (APRA), also known as the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), is intended to help organizations that were negatively affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

DPS: One dead in Gains County crash

GAINES COUNTY, Texas — One person died in a Saturday morning crash on U.S. Highway 180, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened 13 miles east of Seminole just after 10:37 a.m. Kevin Erroll Deen, 61, of Rockwall, was pronounced dead on the scene, DPS...
SEMINOLE, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KAMC AM Weather Webcast May 16th, 2022

Today: Partly cloudy skies will last through our Monday with the chance for severe thunderstorms coming in later today. The afternoon high will rise to 93° . Tonight: Isolated thunderstorms will move across West Texas through dinnertime and last overnight. The evening low will be 67°. Tomorrow: Hot...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

KLBK Monday AM Weather Update: May 16th, 2022

LUBBOCK, Texas — KLBK Meteorologist Jack Maney has your Monday morning weather update!. Today: Another hot day with storms moving in from the west this evening. Chance of rain: 30%. High of 94°. Winds SE 15-20 MPH. Tonight: A mild, calm night. Low of 68°. Winds N 5-10...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Police release names after crash, ‘in-custody death’

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police released names and other details after a deadly incident early Monday morning, which police described as an “in-custody death.”. The situation started when an officer tried to stop a wrong-way driver along the Marsha Sharp Freeway. The driver, later identified as Jimmy Lopez, 29, kept driving, police said. The pursuit ended with a head-on crash in the 100 block of Parkway Drive.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy