Dallas, TX

Cowboys sign first-round pick OL Tyler Smith

By Sam Robinson
 3 days ago
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Tyler Smith. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys came to terms with first-round pick Tyler Smith on his four-year rookie contract Friday and are putting him to work at a new position, Ed Werder of ESPN.com tweets.

Smith lined up at left guard at Dallas’ rookie minicamp Friday, marking the first time he has played the guard position since his senior year of high school, Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram relays. The Tulsa product played exclusively at left tackle in college.

Tackle-to-guard transitions are common in the NFL; Zack Martin made the move as a rookie in 2014. Like Smith, Martin did not make any starts at guard in college. The Cowboys are still planning on a Tyron Smith-to-Tyler Smith transition at left tackle someday, with Hill noting the younger Smith will receive left tackle reps this offseason. But for now, the first-rounder will vie to line up next to the perennial Pro Bowler up front.

The Cowboys let previous left guard Connor Williams defect to the Dolphins in free agency, pitting Tyler Smith against Connor McGovern. While Smith could make sense at right tackle, the Cowboys are high on frequent starter Terence Steele to take over for La’el Collins full-time at that spot.

Smith, who is 6-foot-4 and 324 pounds, was the Golden Hurricane’s full-time starter at left tackle in 2020 and '21. As the No. 24 overall pick, Smith will be tied to a fully guaranteed deal worth $13.38M, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News tweets. The Cowboys can keep Smith on that rookie contract through 2026, via the fifth-year option.

The Spun

Pittsburgh Steelers Officially Sign Brother Of NFL Star

The Pittsburgh Steelers are keeping things in the family. On Saturday, the storied NFL franchise officially signed a brother of an NFL star. The Steelers have officially signed fullback Connor Heyward. He's the younger brother of Steelers linebacker Cam Hayward. The AFC North franchise took Connor in the sixth round...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Former Cowboys LB Arrested for Threatening to Kill Ex-Girlfriend

Carolina Panthers linebacker Damien Wilson, a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, was arrested last week in Frisco after allegedly threatening to kill his ex-girlfriend. Wilson’s ex-girlfriend, Ryan Sokolosky, has accused the 28-year-old Wilson of “damaging her patio, threatening to kill her with a tire iron, destroying her laptop, choking her friend and trying to run over her with his car as he drove off.”
DALLAS, TX
Popculture

Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones, 79, Hospitalized Following Car Crash

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is recovering after he was involved in a car crash Wednesday evening. Jones, 79, was reportedly transported to a local hospital after he suffered minor injuries in a "minor" car accident in downtown Dallas, Texas Wednesday night. Jones is said to be doing fine and is now recovering at home.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
The Spun

Details Have Emerged From Accident Involving Jerry Jones

On Wednesday night, it was reported that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was involved in a minor car accident. He was then transported to a hospital for "precautionary reasons." Thankfully, the latest update on Jones' status is quite encouraging. According to WFAA reporter Matt Howerton, Jones' injuries from Wednesday's car...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

The Browns Signed A New Quarterback On Sunday

The Cleveland Browns' quarterback room is now a little more crowded following their rookie minicamp. Cleveland has signed Alcorn State quarterback Felix Harper, the team announced Sunday afternoon. Harper tried out at minicamp over the weekend. A 5-foot-10, 180-pound lefthander, Harper passed for 2,489 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2021....
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Chris Paul Has Already Made A Decision On Next Season

Chris Paul is dead set on being back with the Phoenix Suns next season. The Suns got upset by the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night in Game 7 as they lost at home, 123-90. The Mavericks will now take on the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. Paul...
DALLAS, TX
