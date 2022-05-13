ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Baseball Opens St. Bonaventure Series with 7-2 Win

fordhamsports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBronx, N.Y. – (May 13, 2022) – Behind a strong seven innings from starting pitcher Gabe Karslo and multi-RBI games for Andy Semo, Cian Sahler, and Jack Harnisch, the Fordham Rams took game one of a three-game series from the St. Bonaventure Bonnies, 7-2, at Houlihan Park on Friday...

fordhamsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
fordhamsports.com

Softball Wins the 2022 Atlantic 10 Championship

A-10 Photo Gallery | Game 1 Highlights | Game 2 Highlights. Fairfax, Va. – Fordham softball is back atop the Atlantic 10 conference!! The Rams secured a ninth league championship with a 6-3 victory over top-seeded George Washington on Saturday at George Mason in a do-or-die second championship game, reversing an earlier 6-3 loss. Fordham, 30-20 on the year, now await placement at this week's NCAA Regionals, a trip that the program has made now 10 times.
FAIRFAX, VA
fordhamsports.com

Track & Field With Fantastic Finish at the ECAC/IC4A Championship

Williamsburg, Va. – (May 15, 2022) – It was another stellar day for the Fordham track & field team, as the squad wrapped up their stay at the 2022 ECAC/IC4A Outdoor Track & Field Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Rams finished 12th in the women's team standings with...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
fordhamsports.com

Track & Field Runs Wild on Day 1 of the ECAC/IC4A Championship

Williamsburg, Va. – (May 14, 2022) – Following their showing at the Atlantic 10 Championship, the Fordham track & field team started the third leg of its outdoor championship season, as the Rams are at the 2022 ECAC/IC4A Outdoor Track & Field Championship in Williamsburg, Virginia. The Rams...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bronx, NY
Bronx, NY
Sports
fordhamsports.com

Rowing Places Fourth at Atlantic 10 Championships

Cherry Hill, N.J. – The Fordham women's rowing squad closed out the 2021-2022 season at the Atlantic 10 Championships on the Cooper River where the Rams placed fourth of nine teams. Rhode Island won its ninth Atlantic 10 Rowing Championship with 52 points, just one point ahead of George...
BRONX, NY
chautauquatoday.com

Gas prices keep on rising

Batavia - $4.65 (up 31 cents from last week) Buffalo - $4.63 (up 28 cents from last week) Elmira - $4.68 (up 21 cents from last week) Ithaca - $4.67 (up 21 cents from last week) Rochester - $4.70 (up 27 cents from last week) Rome - $4.72 (up 24...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bonaventure
Troy Record

New York State Police blotter

Obstruction of Justice: Andre Sinclair, 23, of Albany, was arrested at 5:05 pm on May 4 in North Greenbush for second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, false personation, and resisting arrest. DWI: Shannon Boothe, 51, of Rensselaer, was arrested at 10:45 pm on May 6 in Albany for driving while intoxicated...
ALBANY, NY
96.9 WOUR

America’s Longest Famous Highway Passes Through The Heart Of Upstate New York

Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Bonaventure#Fordham Rams
CBS New York

Bison leave Bronx Zoo for Native American tribe

NEW YORK -- Six majestic American bison have been transferred from the Bronx Zoo to a Native American tribe in the Southwest. The animals were sent to the Osage Nation in Oklahoma, where the tribe has been building its herd for four years. The breeding program at the Bronx Zoo has actually been going on for more than 100 years."As early as 1907, the Bronx Zoo was breeding bison for reintroduction. In fact, the very first reintroduction took place here in Oklahoma when we sent 15 bison to the Wichita Reserve Bison Refuge," said Dr. Patrick Thomas, general curator and associate director of the zoo.The bison are special because they are pure bred without any DNA from crossbreeding with cattle. Nearly 200 bison are now roaming free on 3,000 acres of tribes' ancestral land.
BRONX, NY
theberkshireedge.com

Day Trip: Rhinebeck, N.Y.

Editor’s note: The spring-summer issue of our print magazine “Out & About with The Berkshire Edge” is now available for free at 140+ high-traffic locations throughout the Berkshires and beyond. Our magazine focuses entirely on places to go and things to do in the Berkshires during this three-month period. This article is a feature of that issue. Pick up a copy of the print magazine or read it online.
RHINEBECK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Speed Traps In New York State

Now that the weather has warmed up a bit, chances are you have taken out your car, truck, or bike and gone for a cruise. Chances are that at some point during that road trip you have seen a police car looking for speeders. There are places in New York State that are known for giving out more speeding tickets than other towns.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
96.9 WOUR

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy