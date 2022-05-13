ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Power of Teamwork

Cover picture for the articleAs a truly independent investment firm, Mitchell and Hastings Financial Services provides dedicated service to its clients across the Eastern Shore with integrity, autonomy and trust. PROVEN LEADERSHIP. Steven Sweigert, Andrea Hastings and Phyllis Mitchell have more than 75 years of combined wealth management industry experience. Mitchell and Hastings...

baltimoremagazine.com

Berlin, Maryland, Might Just Be The Coolest Small Town in America

When the dogwood trees begin to bloom, and the blue crabs start their migration up the Chesapeake Bay, it’s time to head east, out of the city and onward to the Eastern Shore, then further, toward the ocean—stopping just short of those salty Atlantic waves. Take our word for it: Come May, there are few better fresh-air respites in the state of Maryland than the tiny town of Berlin.
BERLIN, MD
Wbaltv.com

Elkton group helps retired racehorses find new lease on life

ELKTON, Md. — What happens to racehorses when they can no longer perform on the track? Finding them new homes and a new purpose is what a special organization in Cecil County is all about. | SPECIAL: More Preakness coverage. Bonnie McRae, founder of "After the Races," helps the...
ELKTON, MD
proptalk.com

Mark Your Calendars! 2022 Chesapeake Bay Powerboat Racing

As it is still early in the season, some events are subject to change. Please check event websites for the most up-to-date information. Now who’s ready for some Chesapeake Bay powerboat racing?! We suggest you print this page out and stick it right on your fridge because there are some great events coming up you won’t want to miss.
CAMBRIDGE, MD
iheart.com

This Is The Best Cake In Maryland

A bakery with locations in Havre De Grace and Ocean City is being credited for having the best cake in Maryland. Eat This, Not That compiled a nationwide list ranking the best cake in every state, which included the Rita's Delight at Desserts by Rita as the top choice for Maryland.
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

Four new families become Delaware Century Farm families

The Delaware Department of Agriculture honors another set of Century Farms in the state. The Century Farm Program honors farming families who have owned and farmed their land for at least 100 years. They must include at least 10 acres of the original parcel or gross more than $10,000 annually in agricultural sales.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Military exercise to be held off Delaware and Maryland coast on Tuesday

BALTIMORE, Md. – The U.S. Coast Guard, Navy, Air Force, and the Marines will conduct a routine search and rescue exercise off the coasts of Delaware and Maryland on Tuesday. We’re told the exercise will simulate an aircraft incident, the need to search for and rescue crew, and respond to debris in the water. In the case of inclement weather, the activity will take place on Thursday.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Joseph Family of Companies receives safety award from Delaware ABC

The Joseph Family of Companies was presented with the Platinum STEP Award for Safety during a May 4 ceremony held at the DuPont Country Club in Wilmington. Bob Stickels, general manager, left, is shown accepting the award from Chris Baker, chair of the Delaware Associated Builders and Contractors on behalf of Melvin L. Joseph Construction Company.
WILMINGTON, DE
Bay Journal

Delaware county backpedals wetland protections as development pressure mounts

Under pressure from homebuilders, officials in Delaware’s fastest-growing county are on the verge of approving new regulations for construction near wetlands and streams that, in some crucial instances, would provide less protection than the county’s existing 34-year-old code. Evidence has been mounting for years that Sussex County’s waters...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Cape Gazette

Cape Cod on a cul-de-sac in Lewes

LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! Come check out this re-imagined Cape Cod on a cul-de-sac street off of Pilottown Rd within the city limits of Lewes! Meticulously maintained and thoughtfully upgraded, this hard to find 5 bedroom home with an office comfortably allows first floor living with two 1st-floor primary bedrooms each en suite with walk-in closets. On the first level you will also find a gorgeous sunroom/family room, dining room, living room, laundry room, bonus room, and kitchen with beautiful quartz counters, breakfast bar, Bosch dishwasher, and brand new stove & microwave. Upstairs are three more bedrooms, an office, a full bathroom and walk-in large storage room. Designed for entertaining, out back there is a large screened room, covered hot tub, multiple decks, fenced back yard and lighted horseshoe pits. This home offers tremendous privacy backing up to over 250 acres of mostly wooded property owned by the University of Delaware. One of the stalls in the detached garage has been converted into a gym but could easily be changed back with the removal of one sheet rock wall (garage door still functions, it's simply unplugged). There is a 220volt/50 amp outlet out back perfect for electric car or RV. Please note, one of the owners is a Delaware Realtor and the listing agent.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Solar farms are the new Sussex cash crop

Solar farms seem to be cropping up as fast as corn on Sussex County farmland. Applications for four projects are currently in the county land-use process, and one has been approved within the past two months. Three conditional-use ordinances were introduced during Sussex County Council's May 10 meeting for solar...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
WHYY

Delaware loses commercial airline service

Frontier Airlines is leaving Delaware. That means the state is once again without commercial airline service. “We are disappointed with the decision of Frontier Airlines ownership and management to discontinue scheduled service at [New Castle] Airport (ILG) prior to the busy summer season,” Delaware River and Bay Authority officials said in a statement. The DRBA manages the airport under an agreement with New Castle County.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Sussex GOP to host small business breakfast May 26

The Sussex County GOP Small Business Breakfast series will continue at 7:30 a.m., Thursday, May 26, at IHOP in Tanger Outlets north of Rehoboth Beach. Delaware Senate candidate Rep. Steve Smyk, R-Milton, Sussex County Council Vice President Doug Hudson and Superintendent of Sussex Vocational Technical School Superintendent Dr. Kevin Carson will address small-business owners and other attendees.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware counties move into elevated yellow and red Covid-19 categories

All three Delaware counties moved into the elevated category for Covid-19 transmission. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention County Check, New Castle County moved into the yellow category, with Kent and Sussex moving into the orange-red zone. The change had been expected as faster spreading variants of...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WTOP

Where you can buy a nice house in Maryland for $128,000 (or less)

Most reporting on the local housing markets focuses on prices and sales in the Washington metro region, such as the Maryland suburbs, but zooming out and looking at statewide data for Maryland shows a wide spread in home prices. Maryland Realtors’ monthly report on statewide residential real estate transactions breaks...
MARYLAND STATE
delawarepublic.org

Frontier Airlines is leaving Delaware...again

Almost two years to the day that Frontier Airlines returned to New Castle Airport, the airline announces it is leaving again. The Delaware River and Bay Authority, which runs the airport, confirms that Frontier Airlines is leaving right before the start of summer. Frontier Airlines spokesperson Jennifer De La Cruz...
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Mid-Atlantic Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival comes to Lewes June 4-5

The Lewes Historical Society will host an exciting lineup of vendors, entertainment and activities for the Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, on the grounds of its historic Shipcarpenter Street Campus in Lewes. The...
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

31st Annual Cruisin Ocean City Set To Begin Thursday

OCEAN CITY – This weekend marks the return of the 31st Annual Cruisin Ocean City, beginning Thursday and running through the weekend. This nationally recognized event attracts more than 3,000 customs, hot rods, street machines, classics and more. While the main events take place at the beachside Inlet parking lot and Ocean City’s convention center there will be various citywide locations.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Cape Gazette

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Cilantro Cocino de Mexico

Culinary Coast Restaurant Week welcomes Cilantro Cocino de Mexico as a participant for 2022. Cilantro Cocino de Mexico specializes in homestyle Mexican favorites, plus beer, sangria & margaritas. Culinary Coast Restaurant Week runs from June 5 through 10, 2022. Brought to you by The Cape Gazette and the Rehoboth Beach-Dewey...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
beckersasc.com

New specialty surgical hospital in Delaware to open its doors May 16

Lewes, Del.-based Beebe Healthcare opens its new specialty surgery center in Rehoboth Beach, Del., on May 16. "We want to provide the kind of comprehensive care so if someone needs to stay for longer than a couple hours, they have the ability to have a bed, have comfortable room, surroundings, and get the care they need," David Tam, MD, Beebe's president and CEO, told WRDE News.

