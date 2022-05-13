The Power of Teamwork

LOCATION IS EVERYTHING! Come check out this re-imagined Cape Cod on a cul-de-sac street off of Pilottown Rd within the city limits of Lewes! Meticulously maintained and thoughtfully upgraded, this hard to find 5 bedroom home with an office comfortably allows first floor living with two 1st-floor primary bedrooms each en suite with walk-in closets. On the first level you will also find a gorgeous sunroom/family room, dining room, living room, laundry room, bonus room, and kitchen with beautiful quartz counters, breakfast bar, Bosch dishwasher, and brand new stove & microwave. Upstairs are three more bedrooms, an office, a full bathroom and walk-in large storage room. Designed for entertaining, out back there is a large screened room, covered hot tub, multiple decks, fenced back yard and lighted horseshoe pits. This home offers tremendous privacy backing up to over 250 acres of mostly wooded property owned by the University of Delaware. One of the stalls in the detached garage has been converted into a gym but could easily be changed back with the removal of one sheet rock wall (garage door still functions, it's simply unplugged). There is a 220volt/50 amp outlet out back perfect for electric car or RV. Please note, one of the owners is a Delaware Realtor and the listing agent.

