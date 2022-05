Duke continued its dominant NCAA tournament run Friday with a 4-1 defeat of No. 14-seed Georgia at Ambler Tennis Stadium in Durham. The win advances the fourth-seeded Blue Devils to the quarterfinals in Champaign, Ill., and places the squad just three victories away from the program’s second NCAA Championship. What’s more, the 4-1 defeat of Georgia is the fourth straight match in which Duke has allowed no more than a single point on the scoreboard. Since its ACC tournament semifinal against Miami, Duke has outscored its opponents 16-3—a truly lopsided statistic that showcases just how well the team is performing late in the season.

DURHAM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO