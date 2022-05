On May 9, medical response units in Tumwater responded to a person believed to have overdosed. Despite efforts to reverse the effects of the drugs, the person died. Shawn Crimmins, fire captain in Tumwater, said there was a 40% increase in overdose cardiac arrests in Thurston County from 2020 to 2021. Much of that can be blamed on the growing presence of fentanyl circulating here, as it is in cities across the country.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO