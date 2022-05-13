ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morton, WA

Morton to Host Free ‘Tire Amnesty’ Event on May 20 and 21

By The Chronicle staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorton will be hosting a special tire amnesty event offering free tire recycling on May 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to Lewis County residents and will...

Chronicle

More Than $5,600 Raised for L.C. Renal Alliance at Napavine Rebekah Lodge

The Trinity Rebekah Lodge in Napavine held a spaghetti and bingo fundraising event on May 7 in support of the L.C. Renal Alliance. The lodge was packed with families of all ages enjoying an evening of fun. Alberta Luurs presented Chris, Danielle and Lawsyn Rovito with the $5,604.50 raised for L.C. Renal Alliance from the event. The Rebekah Lodge and L.C. Renal Alliance look forward to doing it all again on July 16 following the Napavine Funtime Festival. The L.C. Renal Alliance is a non-profit organization formed by Chris and Danielle Rovito after their daughter, Lawsyn, was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The organization aims to help other children and families affected by nephrotic syndrome, FSGS and other kidney diseases. Learn more at www.lcrenalalliance.org.
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Health Screenings Coming to Chehalis

Residents living in and around the Twin Cities can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with upcoming screenings by Life Line Screening. St John’s Lutheran Church will host the event June 2. The site is located at 2190 Jackson Highway in Chehalis....
CHEHALIS, WA
Centralia, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Rededication at Centralia Masonic Temple Provides Look Inside

The Centralia Masonic Temple has reached the century mark. The Masonic Organization still owns the Centralia Masonic Temple and Freemasons continue to meet in the third-floor Lodge Room. On Saturday, area Freemasons gathered to rededicate the cornerstone of the temple. The Centralia Masonic Temple is located at North Pearl and Magnolia streets in the historic district of Centralia. The ceremony took place by the temple’s Magnolia Street entrance. “The laying of the cornerstone is an enduring American tradition,” said local Lodge Master Bill Scarbrough in a press release before the event. “It originated with Benjamin Franklin’s dedication of the Pennsylvania State House. Perhaps the most famous of all was when George Washington laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol Building. The ceremony is still performed at public buildings throughout the country, including many in Washington state.” The building’s cornerstone was first dedicated on July 7, 1922, by Grand Master James McCormack.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Silver Acres Adult Family Homes Opens Second Location in Twin Cities

With a home already in Chehalis, Silver Acres Adult Family Homes opened a new long-term care facility in Centralia earlier this month, adding a second spot in the Twin Cities where the business can help aging area residents live out their sunset years. The home, which is located at 1221...
CENTRALIA, WA
#Tires#Tire Recycling#Recycle#Vehicles
Chronicle

Toledo Fishing Derby Delayed Until September

The annual Jim and Penny Lancaster Kids Fishing Derby has been postponed to Sept. 17, according to Kelli Stover, who runs the fishing derby with her husband Mike. The derby is usually held on the second Saturday of May but had to be postponed due to construction at Toledo’s South County Park.
TOLEDO, WA
shorelineareanews.com

COVID-19 local numbers as of Friday May 13, 2022

The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge. Public Health also advises that the case numbers are most certainly underreported as people have access...
SHORELINE, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Announces Revised Road Work Schedule for Reynolds Avenue

Paving operations on Reynolds Avenue from Johnson Road to Harrison Avenue will begin on Monday, May 23, instead of Tuesday, May 17, as previously posted by the City of Centralia. It’s the second time the work has been rescheduled, presumably due to weather. The closure will begin at approximately...
CENTRALIA, WA
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Tacoma, Washington

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Tacoma is a thriving city on the Puget Sound coast, about a 30-mile drive south of Seattle. It has a vibrant waterfront section dotted with restaurants and activities and is home to nearly 200,000 people. Tacoma is also the location to visit if you want the best taste mix coffee for your breakfast or a cold beverage for your afternoon walk.
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Flurry of Candidates Mark First Day of Filing Week for Upcoming Elections

The road to the August primary election and the November general election officially began Monday with the start of filing week. Would-be candidates have through Friday afternoon to file the necessary paperwork with county auditor offices to get their names on the ballot. By early Monday afternoon, 36 candidates had...
LEWIS COUNTY, WA

