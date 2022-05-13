Death Notices: May 13, 2022

To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Daniel Warn at dan@chronline.com. May 17-20 at the Winlock High School Greenhouse; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Winlock FFA and Agriculture Program will be holding their annual plant sale. Come out and support these hard-working students. Flower Power: Flower...
With a home already in Chehalis, Silver Acres Adult Family Homes opened a new long-term care facility in Centralia earlier this month, adding a second spot in the Twin Cities where the business can help aging area residents live out their sunset years. The home, which is located at 1221...
As we waited inside Corbet Theatre Saturday evening for the Centralia College production of the musical “Into the Woods” to begin, I perused the program listing the cast members and their backgrounds. I recognized several names, including Nick Hall, who I recently saw perform in “One Flew Over...
Delivering mail to 80 houses in the Pe Ell area started as a part-time gig for Lisa-Marie Wilson to earn some extra money as a stay-at-home mom. But in the nine and a half years Wilson has been Pe Ell’s self-proclaimed “Mail Lady,” Wilson has developed a strong sense of responsibility toward the residents of Pe Ell, who she calls her customers.
The Trinity Rebekah Lodge in Napavine held a spaghetti and bingo fundraising event on May 7 in support of the L.C. Renal Alliance. The lodge was packed with families of all ages enjoying an evening of fun. Alberta Luurs presented Chris, Danielle and Lawsyn Rovito with the $5,604.50 raised for L.C. Renal Alliance from the event. The Rebekah Lodge and L.C. Renal Alliance look forward to doing it all again on July 16 following the Napavine Funtime Festival. The L.C. Renal Alliance is a non-profit organization formed by Chris and Danielle Rovito after their daughter, Lawsyn, was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The organization aims to help other children and families affected by nephrotic syndrome, FSGS and other kidney diseases. Learn more at www.lcrenalalliance.org.
The annual Jim and Penny Lancaster Kids Fishing Derby has been postponed to Sept. 17, according to Kelli Stover, who runs the fishing derby with her husband Mike. The derby is usually held on the second Saturday of May but had to be postponed due to construction at Toledo’s South County Park.
The body of an Olympia man was found Saturday night in west Olympia, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office. Police were dispatched to a site underneath the Percival Creek bridge at Cooper Point Road Southwest about 11:15 p.m., according to a dispatcher. Lt. Paul Lower with the Olympia...
On May 9, medical response units in Tumwater responded to a person believed to have overdosed. Despite efforts to reverse the effects of the drugs, the person died. Shawn Crimmins, fire captain in Tumwater, said there was a 40% increase in overdose cardiac arrests in Thurston County from 2020 to 2021. Much of that can be blamed on the growing presence of fentanyl circulating here, as it is in cities across the country.
Cascade Community Healthcare announced in a news release Thursday plans to build residential services for patients suffering from addiction. It will be located at 135 W. Main St. in Chehalis. “This location is where we currently are doing outpatient substance use treatment and that facility will then be able to...
Late last week, a Centralia City Councilor expressed criticism of her fellow councilors’ actions during the council meeting on May 10. Councilor Leah Daarud put forth a resolution aimed at supporting local law enforcement to be considered on the agenda during last week’s meeting, but the council decided to strike the resolution from the agenda.
• A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported at the intersection of Johnson Road and Borst Avenue just after 2:55 p.m. on May 13. • A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported in the 1000 block of Ellsbury Street just before 5:10 p.m. on May 13. • A minor vehicle accident was...
The Centralia Masonic Temple has reached the century mark. The Masonic Organization still owns the Centralia Masonic Temple and Freemasons continue to meet in the third-floor Lodge Room. On Saturday, area Freemasons gathered to rededicate the cornerstone of the temple. The Centralia Masonic Temple is located at North Pearl and Magnolia streets in the historic district of Centralia. The ceremony took place by the temple’s Magnolia Street entrance. “The laying of the cornerstone is an enduring American tradition,” said local Lodge Master Bill Scarbrough in a press release before the event. “It originated with Benjamin Franklin’s dedication of the Pennsylvania State House. Perhaps the most famous of all was when George Washington laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol Building. The ceremony is still performed at public buildings throughout the country, including many in Washington state.” The building’s cornerstone was first dedicated on July 7, 1922, by Grand Master James McCormack.
Paving operations on Reynolds Avenue from Johnson Road to Harrison Avenue will begin on Monday, May 23, instead of Tuesday, May 17, as previously posted by the City of Centralia. It’s the second time the work has been rescheduled, presumably due to weather. The closure will begin at approximately...
After a league coaches meeting, the 2A Evergreen Conference All League selections were finalized for boys soccer. Tumwater’s Zack Schmidt won Player of the Year honors, Rochester’s Alexis Castillo-Corona repeated as the Offensive Player of the Year, and W.F. West’s stout defense was recognized, with Cameron Kunz taking home Defensive Player of the Year and Hayden Sciera winning Goalkeeper of the Year for the Bearcats.
Residents living in and around the Twin Cities can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with upcoming screenings by Life Line Screening. St John’s Lutheran Church will host the event June 2. The site is located at 2190 Jackson Highway in Chehalis....
An Aberdeen Police Department officer saved the life of an older disabled man in January from a house fire on the outskirts of Downtown Aberdeen. Officer Brandi Slater, a five-year veteran of APD, called it a “scary moment.”. For Slater’s efforts on that early morning, Thursday, Jan. 13, APD...
Gracie Reynolds said she could just make out the two people standing on a balcony of an apartment building downtown, waving their hands as a thick column of smoke billowed out a nearby window. It was just before 10:30 a.m. on Sunday. Reynolds and her girlfriend, Kendal Sprague, live in...
A new business called Mad Hatter Play Cafe — a shop that could have children and parents alike jumping for joy — is planned for an early summer opening at the Centralia outlets. Parents of small children are often striding the line between entertaining their kiddos and getting...
Two challengers aim to beat Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza in the 2022 election cycle and bring change to the office. Snaza, an independent, has served as sheriff since 2011 and won reelection in 2014 and 2018 without facing any challengers. This year he will face Tyler McCoy, also known...
Comments / 0