Winlock, WA

Death Notices: May 13, 2022

Chronicle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article• ANNA M. SMITH, 84, Winlock, died May 9 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • HARVEY A....

Related
Chronicle

Silver Acres Adult Family Homes Opens Second Location in Twin Cities

With a home already in Chehalis, Silver Acres Adult Family Homes opened a new long-term care facility in Centralia earlier this month, adding a second spot in the Twin Cities where the business can help aging area residents live out their sunset years. The home, which is located at 1221...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Longtime Pe Ell ‘Mail Lady’ to Pursue a New Career in Medicine

Delivering mail to 80 houses in the Pe Ell area started as a part-time gig for Lisa-Marie Wilson to earn some extra money as a stay-at-home mom. But in the nine and a half years Wilson has been Pe Ell’s self-proclaimed “Mail Lady,” Wilson has developed a strong sense of responsibility toward the residents of Pe Ell, who she calls her customers.
PE ELL, WA
Chronicle

More Than $5,600 Raised for L.C. Renal Alliance at Napavine Rebekah Lodge

The Trinity Rebekah Lodge in Napavine held a spaghetti and bingo fundraising event on May 7 in support of the L.C. Renal Alliance. The lodge was packed with families of all ages enjoying an evening of fun. Alberta Luurs presented Chris, Danielle and Lawsyn Rovito with the $5,604.50 raised for L.C. Renal Alliance from the event. The Rebekah Lodge and L.C. Renal Alliance look forward to doing it all again on July 16 following the Napavine Funtime Festival. The L.C. Renal Alliance is a non-profit organization formed by Chris and Danielle Rovito after their daughter, Lawsyn, was diagnosed with Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS). The organization aims to help other children and families affected by nephrotic syndrome, FSGS and other kidney diseases. Learn more at www.lcrenalalliance.org.
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

Toledo Fishing Derby Delayed Until September

The annual Jim and Penny Lancaster Kids Fishing Derby has been postponed to Sept. 17, according to Kelli Stover, who runs the fishing derby with her husband Mike. The derby is usually held on the second Saturday of May but had to be postponed due to construction at Toledo’s South County Park.
TOLEDO, WA
Chronicle

Body Found in West Olympia Saturday Night

The body of an Olympia man was found Saturday night in west Olympia, according to the Thurston County Coroner’s Office. Police were dispatched to a site underneath the Percival Creek bridge at Cooper Point Road Southwest about 11:15 p.m., according to a dispatcher. Lt. Paul Lower with the Olympia...
OLYMPIA, WA
Chronicle

Fentanyl Overdose Deaths More Than Doubled Between 2020 and 2021, Thurston County Data Shows

On May 9, medical response units in Tumwater responded to a person believed to have overdosed. Despite efforts to reverse the effects of the drugs, the person died. Shawn Crimmins, fire captain in Tumwater, said there was a 40% increase in overdose cardiac arrests in Thurston County from 2020 to 2021. Much of that can be blamed on the growing presence of fentanyl circulating here, as it is in cities across the country.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

In Focus: Rededication at Centralia Masonic Temple Provides Look Inside

The Centralia Masonic Temple has reached the century mark. The Masonic Organization still owns the Centralia Masonic Temple and Freemasons continue to meet in the third-floor Lodge Room. On Saturday, area Freemasons gathered to rededicate the cornerstone of the temple. The Centralia Masonic Temple is located at North Pearl and Magnolia streets in the historic district of Centralia. The ceremony took place by the temple’s Magnolia Street entrance. “The laying of the cornerstone is an enduring American tradition,” said local Lodge Master Bill Scarbrough in a press release before the event. “It originated with Benjamin Franklin’s dedication of the Pennsylvania State House. Perhaps the most famous of all was when George Washington laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol Building. The ceremony is still performed at public buildings throughout the country, including many in Washington state.” The building’s cornerstone was first dedicated on July 7, 1922, by Grand Master James McCormack.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Blazers Drop Final Series to Grays Harbor

GH Pitching — Hopper 3.1 IP, 6 hits, 3 ER, BB, 3 K; Highlights — McMurdo 2-3, 3 runs, 3 RBIs, 3 BB;. Cen Pitching — Beairsto 7 IP, 2 hits, BB, 11 K; Highlights — Taggart 1-3, run; Dalton 2-3; GH Pitching — Barth 7...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Centralia Announces Revised Road Work Schedule for Reynolds Avenue

Paving operations on Reynolds Avenue from Johnson Road to Harrison Avenue will begin on Monday, May 23, instead of Tuesday, May 17, as previously posted by the City of Centralia. It’s the second time the work has been rescheduled, presumably due to weather. The closure will begin at approximately...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

2A Evergreen All League Boys Soccer Team

After a league coaches meeting, the 2A Evergreen Conference All League selections were finalized for boys soccer. Tumwater’s Zack Schmidt won Player of the Year honors, Rochester’s Alexis Castillo-Corona repeated as the Offensive Player of the Year, and W.F. West’s stout defense was recognized, with Cameron Kunz taking home Defensive Player of the Year and Hayden Sciera winning Goalkeeper of the Year for the Bearcats.
ROCHESTER, WA
Chronicle

Health Screenings Coming to Chehalis

Residents living in and around the Twin Cities can learn about their risk for cardiovascular disease, osteoporosis, diabetes and other chronic, serious conditions with upcoming screenings by Life Line Screening. St John’s Lutheran Church will host the event June 2. The site is located at 2190 Jackson Highway in Chehalis....
CHEHALIS, WA
