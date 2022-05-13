Letter to the Editor: Masonic Cornerstone Ceremonies Are Impressive
Having family in Centralia and other parts of Washington state, I read The Chronicle article "Centralia Masonic Temple To Hold Centennial Cornerstone Rededication Celebration" (May 6 issue). Many of my relatives have been Freemasons and I, myself, hold a life membership having been a Mason for 40 years and...
As we waited inside Corbet Theatre Saturday evening for the Centralia College production of the musical “Into the Woods” to begin, I perused the program listing the cast members and their backgrounds. I recognized several names, including Nick Hall, who I recently saw perform in “One Flew Over...
The Centralia Masonic Temple has reached the century mark. The Masonic Organization still owns the Centralia Masonic Temple and Freemasons continue to meet in the third-floor Lodge Room. On Saturday, area Freemasons gathered to rededicate the cornerstone of the temple. The Centralia Masonic Temple is located at North Pearl and Magnolia streets in the historic district of Centralia. The ceremony took place by the temple’s Magnolia Street entrance. “The laying of the cornerstone is an enduring American tradition,” said local Lodge Master Bill Scarbrough in a press release before the event. “It originated with Benjamin Franklin’s dedication of the Pennsylvania State House. Perhaps the most famous of all was when George Washington laid the cornerstone for the U.S. Capitol Building. The ceremony is still performed at public buildings throughout the country, including many in Washington state.” The building’s cornerstone was first dedicated on July 7, 1922, by Grand Master James McCormack.
To add upcoming events to the Community Calendar, email reporter Daniel Warn at dan@chronline.com. May 17-20 at the Winlock High School Greenhouse; 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Winlock FFA and Agriculture Program will be holding their annual plant sale. Come out and support these hard-working students. Flower Power: Flower...
As the country marks 1 million COVID-19 deaths, cases and hospitalizations are rising again in western Washington. “Everybody knows somebody who’s tested positive recently,” said Pavitra Roychoudhury, an acting instructor in the University of Washington virology lab, who also has an appointment at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center.
At the north end of the Olympic Peninsula, trucks carrying massive trees rumble through the City of Port Angeles. Humans here have dramatically altered the old-growth forests that ring the snowy peaks of the mountains nearby. But residents are working to preserve what they can of this wilderness. For many...
Late last week, a Centralia City Councilor expressed criticism of her fellow councilors’ actions during the council meeting on May 10. Councilor Leah Daarud put forth a resolution aimed at supporting local law enforcement to be considered on the agenda during last week’s meeting, but the council decided to strike the resolution from the agenda.
The road to the August primary election and the November general election officially began Monday with the start of filing week. Would-be candidates have through Friday afternoon to file the necessary paperwork with county auditor offices to get their names on the ballot. By early Monday afternoon, 36 candidates had...
A rainbow crosswalk is used to represent the LGBTQ+ community. They help recognize the need to improve the diversity and inclusion of people from the LGBTQ+ community. In honor of this, Bellevue College is holding a dedication event. The installation will begin on May 17, around the S-Building on the...
The religious right will rejoice if the Supreme Court upbraids a public school district for parting ways with a football coach over his public postgame prayers. But the celebration could be short-lived. Joseph Kennedy’s lawsuit against the Bremerton School District will likely expand government employee rights under the First Amendment’s...
It’s a classic Northwest city, backed by snowy mountain vistas to both the east and west, cut through with a storied river and miles of Puget Sound shoreline. There are hiking trails, biking trails, coffee shops and brewpubs. But Everett, Washington also has its own singular charm that makes...
TACOMA, Wash. — A 25-year-old Renton man has been sentenced to 200 months in prison for second degree murder after he brutally murdered a 21-year-old woman in the Olympic National Forest, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “This cruel and coldhearted attack robbed a family of a young and...
Morton will be hosting a special tire amnesty event offering free tire recycling on May 20 and 21 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is open to Lewis County residents and will take place at the Bob Lyle Community Center, located at 700 Main St. in Morton. Tires will be processed in the parking lot.
A powerful winter-like storm will bring rain and wind to western Washington on Wednesday. A foot of snow could fall in the Cascades. "It's something we would be used to seeing in November or December, not necessarily in May," said National Weather Service meteorologist Jeff Michalski. Tuesday will be partly...
A new report by the US Department of the Interior has identified more than 400 federally-run schools for Native American children across the nation. Included in the report were 15 schools in Washington, with two of them in the Grays Harbor area. The Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Investigative Report...
Liquor sales in Lewis County reached an aggregate of $801,608 in the reporting year of Oct. 1, 1950, to Sept. 30, 1951. The report came in as the 18th annual report conducted by the state’s liquor control board since the end of the U.S. prohibition of alcohol. Centralians proved...
Chehalis School District has announced the students who placed in the top five in Orin Smith Elementary’s annual spelling bee last month. Fifth grade student Olivia Cherrington, placed first; Kale Cole, fourth grade, placed second; Aleu Kuol, fifth grade, placed third; Avery Morton, fourth grade, placed fourth; and Silas Shultz, fourth grade, placed fifth.
After a league coaches meeting, the 2A Evergreen Conference All League selections were finalized for boys soccer. Tumwater’s Zack Schmidt won Player of the Year honors, Rochester’s Alexis Castillo-Corona repeated as the Offensive Player of the Year, and W.F. West’s stout defense was recognized, with Cameron Kunz taking home Defensive Player of the Year and Hayden Sciera winning Goalkeeper of the Year for the Bearcats.
Cascade Community Healthcare announced in a news release Thursday plans to build residential services for patients suffering from addiction. It will be located at 135 W. Main St. in Chehalis. “This location is where we currently are doing outpatient substance use treatment and that facility will then be able to...
