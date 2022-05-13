ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson’s Relationship Timeline: From Friends to Lovers and More

By Kat Pettibone
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

A friends to lovers romance. Kelly Osbourne met her boyfriend, Sid Wilson , two decades before they started dating — and it was all thanks to dad Ozzy Osbourne .

The U.K. native met Wilson in 1999 when his band Slipknot toured with Ozzfest — the music festival founded by the "Shut Up" singer's parents . The pair developed a friendship that lasted for over two decades before officially confirming in February 2022 that their relationship had turned romantic.

“After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up!" the Dancing With the Stars alum wrote in a February 2022 Instagram post. “You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Wilson, for his part, made his own post about the Emmy Award winner .

"There [are] not enough colors to display the palette of Love I have for you in my Heart. Happy Valentines Day my Love XoXo,” the Iowa native wrote to his girlfriend the same day.

In May 2022, Osbourne announced she is expecting her first child .

“I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma,” the Osbournes alum wrote via Instagram at the time. “To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!”

The Life as We Know It actress also shared two photos of her sonogram along with the news, including one of her gazing at the photo of her future child by the pool.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vPB7H_0fddAGQY00
Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

The news comes a year after Osbourne opened up about her addiction , explaining during an appearance on Red Table Talk that she feels like she wasted time not focusing on her sobriety.

"I feel very behind. As a woman I would have loved to be married and have children by now,” the Fashion Police star revealed. “My brother [ Jack Osbourne ] has three daughters, and I would have loved to have a few kids by now, but that wasn’t what was in the cards for me yet.”

She continued: “And I would have been no kind of mother at all because I was that crazy addict who was like, ‘Oh I will just stop doing drugs when I get pregnant because I have to.'"

Before falling for Wilson, Osbourne had a variety of whirlwind romances and heartbreaks . The fashion designer was previously engaged to Luke Worrall in 2008 before calling it quits in 2010 after he allegedly cheated on her with model Elle Schneider .

"He is the worst thing that ever happened to me...I have never felt heartbreak like this in my life. I only came home for Xmas to see him meanwhile he has been f—ing hundreds of girls as well as men behind my back," the singer tweeted following the incident.

The reality star's second engagement came a year later in 2011 after meeting vegan chef Matt Mosshart at Kate Moss' wedding. The two were together for three years before ultimately deciding to part ways in 2014.

"It was a mutual decision," she explained to E! News at the time. "We love each other very much. It just wasn't the right time for us, and I think if we weren't as mature and adult than we are, then we could have gone down a road that wasn't really nice."

The So Undercover star's last relationship before Wilson was with Eric Bragg , whom she dated for a year before calling it quits in October 2021. The former couple, while typically private, flaunted their relationship via Instagram Story that January when they washed the cinematographer's car before the TV personality gave her then-beau a few tips.

“You want to make a balloon animal so every time you look at it, it looks like a frog,” she noted at the time, explaining how to correctly store a hose after use.

Bragg declined to comment on their split, but told Us of his ex at the time, “Kelly rules. That’s it. That’s all."

Scroll through to see more of Osbourne and Wilson’s friends to lover's romance:

Comments / 1

Related
NME

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot’s Sid Wilson are expecting a child together

Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot‘s Sid Wilson have announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple first made their relationship public back in February, with Osbourne writing on Instagram: “After 23 years of friendship I can’t believe where we have ended up! You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson.”
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Kelly Osbourne Announces Pregnancy

The star announced her pregnancy on Instagram with photos of her ultrasound. She wrote in the caption, “I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why… I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic! 🤰💜”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Laughter erupts in courtroom after Johnny Depp says he doesn’t watch his own movies

Laughter erupted in courtroom after Johnny Depp said he doesn’t watch his own movies and couldn’t recall the question he was asked. “I don’t watch them. I feel better not watching them. What was the question again?” Mr Depp said to laughter from the room. Johnny Depp trial – latest updates“Order in the court, or I will have you removed,” Judge Azcarate said. “Understood? Thank you.”The defamation trial between Mr Depp and Amber Heard began on Monday 11 April in Fairfax, Virginia following Mr Depp’s lawsuit against his ex-wife in March 2019. Mr Depp is arguing that she defamed him...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kelly Ripa's surprising revelation about son Michael

Kelly Ripa's three children have grown in front of Live with Kelly and Ryan viewer's eyes, and are often spoken about by their proud mum. However, the popular chat show host made a surprising revelation about her firstborn, Michael, 24, revealing that he didn't want his famous mum talking about him on television for a decade.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Kelly
Person
Jack Osbourne
Person
Kelly Osbourne
Person
Ozzy Osbourne
Person
Sid Wilson
Person
Kate Moss
Hello Magazine

Katy Perry updates fans with baby number two news

Will she or won't she? Katy Perry has addressed pregnancy rumors with a brutally honest revelation about whether she's planning a second child with Orlando Bloom. The American Idol judge opened up to E! News when asked if the couple were expanding their brood anytime soon - and it appears work is getting in the way of baby number two.
CELEBRITIES
MLive

‘ER,’ ‘Judging Amy,’ actress, 48, dies after cancer battle

Veteran actress, filmmaker and producer Jossara Jinaro has passed away after a battle with cancer, according to multiple reports. Jinaro reportedly passed away on April 27, according to a post made to her Facebook page by her husband, Matt Bogado. “With great sorrow, I announce the passing of my wife,...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Chaney Jones Gets Kanye West's Name Tattooed

Kanye West and Chaney Jones sparked dating rumors back in February after being spotted together numerous times. Since then, the couple has gotten pretty cozy. They've been seen on several dates, went on a baecation to Japan, and the Donda artist even bought her a $275,000 Birkin bag. It's safe...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding#George Wilson#Instagram#Osbournes
OK! Magazine

No Looking Back: How Jennifer Aniston 'Found Peace' Getting Rid Of 'Toxic Exes'

For decades, Jennifer Aniston has been known as America’s Sweetheart, both on and off camera. The A-list actress is still friends with pals from high school and is on such great terms with ex-husband Justin Theroux that he spent Thanksgiving at her home after their 2018 split. “She makes me laugh very, very hard,” the Leftovers star gushed last year. “She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally.”Theroux may soon be in for a rude awakening. According to a source, good-natured Aniston, 53, has made a vow to start setting more...
CELEBRITIES
Elko Daily Free Press

Rebel Wilson confirms she is 'happily' in a relationship

During an appearance on the U Up? podcast that aired on Wednesday, the Pitch Perfect actress revealed she is "happily" dating a new suitor. "I am now happily in a relationship. This was a friend's setup. I was on and off on the Raya (celebrity dating) app, but this was a friend setup. He had known both of us for at least five years and he thought we would hit it off - and then we did!", Rebel went on to note that "meeting someone from a trusted source"...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
OK! Magazine

Donald Trump Believes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Are Headed For A Divorce: 'It'll End Bad'

Donald Trump didn't hold back when asked his opinions on the royal family during a sit down for Piers Morgan Uncensored. While chatting with the titular host for an interview that airs on Monday, April 25, the former president took aim at Meghan Markle, insisting he hasn't been "a fan" of hers "from the beginning" because of how she treats Prince Harry."Poor Harry is being led around by his nose," he told Piers Morgan. "And I think he’s an embarrassment." Trump also believes that the parents-of-two's dynamic will eventually lead to irreparable marital strife. "I want to know what’s going...
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

What Did She Just Say? Five Times Amber Heard Confused The Public In Court During Johnny Depp Trial: Photos

Amber Heard had quite the rocky start in the bombshell $50 million defamation case brought against her by Johnny Depp. The award winning star, 58, sued his ex-wife, 36, insisting she defamed him in a 2018 The Washington Post opinion piece in which she claimed she was a domestic and sexual violence survivor. She did not directly name Depp in the article.Now, Heard has the internet in a tizzy with the contradictory statements she's made in her two days of testimony in the headline-making trial. Scroll through the gallery to see Amber Heard's biggest testimony contradictions:"I've Never Played The Guitar"In...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

136K+
Followers
17K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy