Documentary About Roy Hargrove to Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival

The Festival of New Trumpet (FONT) Music 2022 announces its 20th edition, Brass Without Borders, to be held at various venues in New York City Sept. 7-14. Festival founder and artistic director Dave Douglas says that this year’s festival will feature both live in-person events and virtual ones with trumpeters around the world. “Like many festivals, FONT Music was forced to go entirely online in 2020,” Douglas told JazzTimes. “Some of the good things about that have stuck with us into 2022. We can include trumpeters from all around the globe in pre-recorded audio-visual presentations. This year, for example, we have three amazing jazz players from Ukraine. Each will be making a 20-minute piece we will air during our festival. Two of them are actually in Lviv and making music, keeping the creative flame alive. Very inspiring and we are happy to be able to commission and present them.”

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO