CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gas prices rose to record highs in the Carolinas this week, with drivers in North Carolina and South Carolina paying more than ever to fill up their tanks. Right now, the average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina is $4.24. That's up 42 cents from one month ago. In South Carolina, prices are up 47 cents per gallon to $4.19, according to AAA. The price of diesel is even higher, with drivers in both states paying more than $5 a gallon.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO