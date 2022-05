(CBS News)– Wilmer Valderrama has been in over 120 episodes of "NCIS," on CBS, but on Monday night, fans will see his character Nick Torres in a predicament he has never faced before. On the episode called "Last Dance," an infamous arms dealer is released from prison and Torres is forced to face the repercussions of his actions from an undercover operation he worked over a year ago.Valderrama spoke with CBS News' DJ Sixsmith to discuss this fascinating episode, how he feels about "NCIS" being renewed for season 20 and the impact of his daughter on his career. "NCIS" airs Monday...

