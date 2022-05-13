ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

ARPA funds available for Lubbock nonprofits

KCBD
 3 days ago

Applications for American Rescue Plan Act funds nonprofit program available May 16

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The City of Lubbock and the Community Foundation of West Texas will accept applications for local nonprofits seeking aid from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) beginning Monday, May 16. The American Rescue Plan Act (APRA), also known as the State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF), is intended to help organizations that were negatively affected financially by the coronavirus pandemic.
