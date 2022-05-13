New MiSci exhibit explores excitement of spaceflight

A start-up coffee brand is driving into two local locations. Motor Oil Coffee will open up spots in Troy and Albany. Right now you can only buy their products at local farmers markets, festivals and on Amazon. The Troy location opens this month in partnership with 518 Craft. It will...
Northeastern Association for the Blind at Albany is one of the offices preparing for this years CDPHP Corporate Challenge in downtown Albany. Some runners and walkers from the NABA office will work together while having fun on the course.
Leaders in the Capital Region continue to fight back against gun violence. Last week, the mayors of Albany, Troy and Schenectady met to strategize on the issue at a roundtable conversation that included organizations working on the ground. One of the organizations with a seat at the table is the...
NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy Storekeeper 3rd Class Leonard Fox Sr. of Albany. He was in the Navy in the 1950s, and served during the Korean War. He received the Navy Occupation Service Medal and National Defense Service Medal. Thank you for your service.
Hundreds of people gathered on Central Avenue to make their voices heard. Saturday's rally was organized by Upper Hudson Planned Parenthood. Those who came to the rally stood on Central Avenue holding up signs and chanting phrases "Bans off our Bodies". Some women even had signs that said my body...
Five student-athletes made their college commitments official during a signing ceremony on Friday afternoon at Green Tech Charter School. NewsChannel 13 all-star Dayshaun Walton will play basketball at Adelphi and his teammate Victor Pharr will play at Mansfield University. Three members of the football team, Derrick Sutton, Mehki Kersey and Tahlik Webb will all play together at American International College next year.
A homicide is now under investigation in Albany after a man was stabbed to death. Police tell us it happened Monday night inside a home on Washington Avenue. When police responded to the scene, they found 31-year-old Tyrome Wallace suffering from stab wounds. He was rushed to Albany Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.
Police arrest two people Saturday, after getting a tip about people with guns on Clinton Avenue in Albany. Police say they were responded to the 200 block of Clinton Ave. where they arrested 31-year-old Melikua Davis of Menands and 29-year-old Khalief Young of Menands after they were found with a loaded 9 millimeter handgun.
Troy police tell NewsChannel 13 they have a man in custody following a murder inside Barker Park at 3rd and State, early Sunday evening. Police have identified the victim as 25-year-old Johnny Williams Jr. of Troy. Bryan Wright, 32, was arrested. His address is listed as the Albany City Mission...
A Troy man is accused of going on a shopping spree with a stolen debit card. This was a months-long investigation. Under arrest is 37-year-old Corey McDaniel. Police in North Greenbush say the victim left their debit card in the kiosk at Hoffman’s car wash on January 23. The...
Three juveniles are facing charges after police say they were caught with a gun in a stolen car. The Albany County sheriff says deputies tried to pull over the 15-year-old, 13-year-old and 12-year-old in the car that was reported stolen in Troy. Police say the driver sideswiped a sheriff's car,...
Three Albany juveniles are facing charges, accused of driving a stolen car with a weapon inside. Albany County deputies spotted a vehicle that was reported stolen in Troy and tried to pull it over, but the driver took off, side swiping a Sheriff's patrol car. The driver eventually stopped on...
Albany police arrested a 44-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Partridge Street, last week. As NewsChannel 13 has been reporting, a 60-year-old woman was shot inside her home by a man standing on her porch. It was caught on surveillance video. Raheem Hines, 44, was arrested Monday morning...
The Albany Fire Department paid tribute to a former deputy chief as he was laid to rest. Frank Spath passed away on May 10. He first started at the Albany Fire Department in 1958, moving up the ranks to Deputy Fire Chief of Code Enforcement in 1994 until his retirement in 1998.
Troy Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near State St. and 3rd Avenue. Shortly, after police say another stabbing happened on Hill St. That person is being treated at the hospital. Police believe the two incidents are related. We're told there will be police presence in both areas. This...
The man accused of killing an infant in Cohoes is now a top 15 fugitive in the United States. A $25,000 reward is now offered for information leading to his capture. Anthony Ojeda is wanted in connection with the December 2019 murder of Eli Ojeda. Investigators say the baby died...
An embattled, former Hoosick Falls police chief has admitted to official misconduct. NewsChannel 13 reported Robert Ashe was suspended with pay last December for an ongoing criminal investigation. Police say Ashe stole evidence in the case and then created paperwork to cover up the theft. Because he pleaded guilty, Ashe...
