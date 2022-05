Marites Agag waited eight months to enroll her 6-year-old son into an after-school program. The single mother, who works full time at the Hawaii Department of Education, scrambled to juggle her job and take care of her only child. Sometimes she would ask her boss if she could drop her son, Martin, off with her mother then hurry back to work. Other times the Kalihi resident would ask her immediate family if they could pick him up.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 1 DAY AGO