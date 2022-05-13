ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

The Landmark, Popular High-End Movie Complex On Pico, To Close At The End Of May

By John Horn
Laist.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. There’s bad news for fans of high-end moviegoing. The owners of...

laist.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laist.com

Best Things To Do This Week In Los Angeles And SoCal: May 16 - 19

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. Catch Helado Negro performing live. Watch a free outdoor screening of Jurassic Park....
LOS ANGELES, CA
LATACO

Here Are All the Tacos That You Can Try At the Return of Our Taco Madness Live Event This Saturday In the SGV!

After a very long two-year hiatus, L.A. TACO is excited to announce the return of our live Taco Madness event. Our all-ages and in-person taco event brings L.A.’s best taquerías to one place and makes a party out of it to celebrate the champion of our fierce online taco tournament. All in the name of supporting the original daily street-level journalism that you see every day on lataco.com. For this year, our taco event will take place at Santa Anita Racetrack overlooking the beautiful San Gabriel Mountains. There will be free parking! There will be ice-cold draft beer for sale! And most importantly, there will be tacos of all crispy and soft textures and juicy fillings.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Eater

LA’s Best Carnitas Tacos Get a New Home at El Momo in Monterey Park

Working long hours at a butcher shop in Salamanca, Guanajuato, a young Romulo Acosta learned the craft of making carnitas from his father. That meant frying pork in its own fat, low and slow during a predawn vigil before sifting uneven cuts of varying cook times to produce springy, tender bits of well-seasoned meat for tacos. Even after learning carnitas, Acosta knew that would never be enough. “I wasn’t given the chance to grow my own business apart from my father and take care of my family, so I headed to the United States,” says Acosta, who goes by Momo.
MONTEREY PARK, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
City
Pasadena, CA
Cuisine Noir Magazine

Keeping it in the Family: Sisters Leslie and LeAnn Jones Open Inglewood’s First Wine Bar

Pictured: (L-R) LeAnn and Leslie Jones | Photo credit:Keith Forest Photography. What do you do when you see your hometown change at such a rapid rate before your eyes? Do you decide to move away? Fight back? Or do you decide to positively affect the ever-changing landscape? This stream of questions has become an everyday occurrence for many across the United States who have seen their hometowns subjected to gentrification. With gentrification, we often see displacement, but there are many opportunities for new small businesses to open, often in the food and beverage and hospitality industries.
INGLEWOOD, CA
lapl.org

Jewish Roots of L.A.

President Joseph Biden may have put it best in his 2021 proclamation on Jewish American Heritage Month: “The Jewish American experience is a story of faith, fortitude, and progress. It is a quintessential American experience—one that is connected to key tenets of American identity, including our Nation’s commitment to freedom of religion and conscience.” We celebrate those experiences and achievements this May and have done so since 2006, when George W. Bush first declared the month as one to recognize the generations of Jewish people who have come to America for both better opportunities and to escape the discrimination and injustice which has been woven into the fabric of their history. As the country expanded ever westward, Jewish Americans settled in Los Angeles like so many others, looking for fresh opportunities and to carve out new avenues of enterprise the area offered. Los Angeles is now home to the second-largest Jewish population in America, behind New York, and the fourth largest worldwide.
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [5-15-2022]

If need something fun to fill up your Sunday, you’ve come to the right place. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (May 15) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Have a great day!. Things To Do...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Laist#Arclight#Pacific
Boston 25 News

Photos: Miranda Kerr through the years

Through the years LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 06: Model Miranda Kerr poses at the launch of Victoria's Secret's 'Heavenly Kiss' fragrance at the Victoria's Secret store at the Grove on May 6, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA
scvnews.com

May 22: Explore Paranormal Investigation at Rancho Camulos

Join ghost hunter Marie Mason to explore Paranormal Investigation: Tools, Tactics, and Tales at the Rancho Camulos Museum Sunday, May 22, at 1:30 p.m. Mason is a Santa Clarita-based history enthusiast, drone pilot, gold mine owner, podcaster, and author. She will share her expertise and adventures. Bring a picnic, enjoy...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
welikela.com

10 Things To Do For This Saturday in L.A. [5-14-2022]

Saturday is going to be a hot one (as in 90+ in and around the southland), but if you can brave the blistering heat, there’s plenty to see and do. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (May 14) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Whatever you end up doing, even if it’s just sitting on your couch soaking up the A/C, I hope enjoy your day!
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
Santa Monica Mirror

1221 Ocean Avenue Complex Sold For Record Price

Sold for a record price of $330 million. The Irvine Company has sold 1221 Ocean Avenue to the real estate development trust Douglas Emmet as reported by The Real Deal.com for the record price of $330 million in Santa Monica. It is a 120-unit complex and the total price breaks...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Late-Night Coachella Valley Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

A magnitude-3.8 earthquake centered in the desert east of Los Angeles rattled parts of Southern California late Sunday. The quake at 11:16 p.m., was located 4.6 miles northeast of Desert Hot Springs, 7.4 miles south of Yucca Valley, 13.5 miles north-northeast of Palm Springs and 15.7 miles north of Cathedral City. Its depth was more than 4 miles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ladowntownnews.com

Watts legend shares new biography, ‘To Protect and Serve’

After the chaos and destruction of the 1965 Watts Riots, tension was at an all-time high between the Los Angeles Police Department and residents. As a Watts resident for nearly 80 years, Ozie Bell Gonzaque has played an integral role in easing racial tensions and conflict between law enforcement and her local community. She served as a volunteer with the LAPD for 25 years and as a housing authority commissioner for 20 years.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Robb Report

Why LA’s Sprawling Villa Firenze Is on the Market for $120 Million—After Selling for $51 Million in 2021

Click here to read the full article. Two years ago, one of the most expensive homes in the world listed for $160 million. Following a whopping 70-percent discount, the Beverly Hills, California, mansion sold at auction last April for $51 million. Now, just over a year later, the property is up for grabs again—and it’s going for more than double what it last sold for. Known as Villa Firenze, the massive mansion is situated in a gated part of the famous LA neighborhood. Sitting on nearly 10 acres of land, the Tuscan-inspired house boasts 31,624 square feet of living space, which...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
LATACO

Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass Prefers to Ride Her Bike at the Beach and Would Create a ‘Safety Corps’ for L.A. Train and Bus Riders

Transportation is a central topic of life in Los Angeles, with urgent repercussions for the world at large. We seek city leaders who prioritize exceptional and affordable public transportation, street safety, and adequate active transportation infrastructure while centering issues related to affordable transit-oriented housing development and dealing with the city’s crisis of hit and runs. Before voting for our next L.A. mayor, we needed to know where the candidates stand on the essential issue of transportation equity. In a collaboration with CicLAvia, Los Angeles County Bicycle Coalition, Climate Resolve, Streets For All, Los Angeles Walks, Act-LA, POWER, IKAR, Asian Pacific Islander Forward Movement, Pacoima Beautiful, and MoveLA, L.A. TACO presents a candid questionnaire given to all of L.A.’s mayoral candidates, with their answers in English, Spanish, Chinese, and Korean. All responses were provided by the candidates via email.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Man Shot Near Grand Central Market in Downtown LA

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to reports of a a man shot near the Grand Central Market in Los Angeles Saturday afternoon. The incident was reported at 300 Hill St. at around 4 p.m. where a man was struck by gunfire, according to LAPD. It was unclear if the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy