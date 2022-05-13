Culvert failure leads to road closure near Cherry School

CHERRY – A portion of County Road 447, also known as Tamminen Road, has been closed due to a culvert failure, a St. Louis County news release said.

The road is closed between State Highway 37 and the entrance to Cherry School. The road is expected to be closed approximately one week until a new culvert can be delivered and repairs made.

Anyone traveling to the school can access it from the north on Tamminen Road, using Highway 25 and Iron Junction Road as a detour route.

Public Works crews continue to monitor the conditions of the county's 3,000 miles of roads. Anyone who sees a flooded road or unsafe conditions can report it by calling 911.