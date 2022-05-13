ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherry, IL

Culvert failure leads to road closure near Cherry School

By STAFF REPORT
Mesabi Tribune

 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nzOQO_0fdcrEzE00

CHERRY – A portion of County Road 447, also known as Tamminen Road, has been closed due to a culvert failure, a St. Louis County news release said.

The road is closed between State Highway 37 and the entrance to Cherry School. The road is expected to be closed approximately one week until a new culvert can be delivered and repairs made.

Anyone traveling to the school can access it from the north on Tamminen Road, using Highway 25 and Iron Junction Road as a detour route.

Public Works crews continue to monitor the conditions of the county's 3,000 miles of roads. Anyone who sees a flooded road or unsafe conditions can report it by calling 911.

mprnews.org

Communities in northern Minnesota seek volunteers as flood waters rise

Small northern Minnesota communities are preparing for more flooding and are calling for volunteers to help with sandbagging efforts in the coming days. In Kabetogama Township, near Voyageurs National Park, Township Supervisor John Stegmeir said his area is bracing for a record-breaking flood. Most docks are under water now at...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Water levels on Minnesota rivers climbing amid wet start to May

(FOX 9) - It was a truly phenomenal weekend with glorious sunshine, low humidity, and just a little bit of a breeze. But that was coming off a wild week with several rounds of severe weather along with heavy rain. Well, that heavy rain is now taking its toll on area waterways with many creeks, streams and rivers now around or above flood stage.
SAVAGE, MN
WDIO-TV

Northeastern Minnesota bracing for record flooding

The Rainy River Basin is experiencing historic flooding, from the headwaters up to Rainy Lake. Last week, docks all across Lake Vermilion were damaged by ice being moved by the high water levels. “It's just super crazy,” said Manik Docks and Recreation Owner Michelle Manik. “The water is over all...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Dangerous high waters close North Shore state parks, Minnesota DNR says

(FOX 9) - Hazardous conditions on the North Shore has prompted the closing of multiple trails, roads, bridges and campgrounds. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says this week's severe storms paired with late-spring melt has caused the rivers to flood. "These waters are dangerous and unpredictable and have...
MINNESOTA STATE
FOX 21 Online

Road Closures Due To Heavy Rain And Washouts

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. — St. Louis County has reported several road closures due to heavy rain and high waters. CR 860, also known as McAurther Rd, between CR 734/Shipley Road and CR 725/Birch Road in New Independence Township is closed. County State Aid Highway (CSAH) 49, also known...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
fox9.com

2 tow truck drivers injured in hit-and-run on I-35 in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - The Minnesota State Patrol is looking for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash with two tow truck drivers on Interstate 35 early Monday morning. According to the State Patrol's report, two tow truck operators were working to remove a vehicle from the center median of northbound I-35 in Webster Township, Rice County, at 1:53 a.m. Monday when a vehicle drove by, hitting the tow truck operators.
FARIBAULT, MN
Mesabi Tribune

Mesabi Tribune

Virginia, MN
