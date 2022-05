Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We’re off to a nice start to the week as we saw plenty of sunshine for our Monday, although it was very hot as we hit the warmest temperature so far this year. Our temperatures will once again climb this afternoon thanks to plenty of sunshine and low rain chances, but there is some hope that we could see some beneficial rain as we near the second half of the ten day forecast.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 5 HOURS AGO