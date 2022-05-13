Is Matt Rhule a Lame Duck Coach in the NFL?

Joe Schoen inherited an impossible situation when he took over the New York Giants front office as the general manager this offseason. Dave Gettleman had run the team into the ground, as they had the worst record in the league with him running the show. That has led to quite a few players departing New York and could lead to a trade that sends Saquon Barkley out of town, possibly to the Los Angeles Rams.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO