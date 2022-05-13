Is Matt Rhule a Lame Duck Coach in the NFL?
On Friday's 2 Pros and a Cup of Joe , Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington react to rumors that the Panthers are eyeing Sean Payton as their next head coach, as soon as next season. That would put Matt Rhule in a lame duck situation, but LaVar believes his fellow Penn Stater could be in line to take over the program if things don't wok out with their current coach James Franklin.
Brady Quinn: "If you're Sean Payton's agent, you'd want that to leak out or become public because it only creates more leverage with the Saints, but the truth of the matter is they kind of moved on. I don't think they're putting the toothpaste back in the tube now that Dennis Allen's head coach, are they? No, it's just an awkward scenario, but either way what it means, is Matt Rhule is a lame duck."
LaVar Arrington: "To allow that to become public knowledge, that's always going to be very damaging. And then you use the term lame duck. I heard rumors starting to circulate that if Coach Franklin doesn't get it going here pretty soon, Matt Rhule will be the guy that comes in and takes over the Penn State program."
Jonas Knox: "This is 100% on David Tepper, because there was a report that he was really upset about the seven year contract he gave Matt Rhule and then there was some speculation in January whether or not Matt Rhule will be back for a third year... If this comes out again in three, four months after the season's over with, David Tepper, not a spokesperson for the Panthers, should be the guy to reach out to Front Office Sports or make a statement and say, 'No, no, no, he's our guy. This is all crap.'"
