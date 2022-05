GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters are used to assisting mothers to deliver babies, but not necessarily on Mother’s Day. A group of firefighters from Gulfport Station 6 received an obstetric emergency call just before sunrise on Mother’s Day. Lt. Jesse Vincent said it took them two minutes to arrive on the scene. To their surprise, when they got there, a pregnant mom was in active labor.

GULFPORT, MS ・ 11 HOURS AGO