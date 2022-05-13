ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oconee County, SC

SLED arrests Oconee County council member

FOX Carolina
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA week of emotional of testimony. Myra Ruiz has new...

www.foxcarolina.com

FOX Carolina

Deputies: Eight charged following joint investigation with DNR and SLED

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said eight people were recently charged with a variety of crimes. Deputies said they worked with The State Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Natural Resources to surveil areas of the County where criminal activity had allegedly been happening. After their investigation, the following suspects were charged and taken into custody.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner responding to motorcycle crash in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are responding to a crash along Ashmore Bridge Road. Officials said they are just now arriving at the scene and are still learning about the situation. We will update this story as more details become available.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating suspicious fires along Swamp Rabbit Trail

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that their Arson unit is investigating several recent brush fires that someone allegedly set along the Swamp Rabbit Trail. Deputies said six similar incidents have occurred from April 19 to May 11. They added that they all...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
counton2.com

Former Spartanburg Co. deputy charged with defrauding sheriff’s office

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a former Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy with defrauding the sheriff’s office. SLED charged 30-year-old William Arthur Reynolds, of Abbeville, with ‘Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses’. The arrest warrant states...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Police searching for missing teen who may be in Oconee Co. or Greenville

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. Police said 15-year-old Leia Littleton was last seen at Highland Glen Apartments on Sunday. Investigators said she may be with a person named Travis in the Seneca or Greenville area. Leia is 5...
WALHALLA, SC
FOX Carolina

Investigation underway after body found in NC creek

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a body that was found in a creek near Depot Street this morning. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 11:00 a.m. on May 16, 2022. According to officers, they are working with the medical...
ASHEVILLE, NC
wspa.com

2 Greenville men convicted of attempted murder

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Greenville men were convicted of attempted murder, among other charges, Friday in connection to a 2018 assault. 39-year-old Juan Carlos Alvarez and 36-year-old Luis Armando Alvarez were convicted by a Greenville County jury on Friday, May 13 of the following charges:. Two counts of...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Upstate man dies following stabbing on Friday night

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate man passed away following a stabbing. Officials said the victim arrived at AnMed Health Medical Center with a stab wound to the abdomen on May 13, 2022. According to officials, the victim became unstable...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Homicide investigation underway following stabbing in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway by the Anderson Police Department following a stabbing that killed a man. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Eric Corey Edmundson, 44, of Pomona, N.Y., died in surgery Saturday night after being stabbed in the stomach Friday night in Anderson. The coroner’s office has ruled his […]
ANDERSON, SC
FOX Carolina

Signs show growing concern about development in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Concerns about the ever-changing landscape have become more evident in rural areas of Laurens County. Over the past week, a growing number of neighbors have posted signs pleading for support to save farmland from vanishing. Susan Stewart started the sign campaign in response to...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

1 man shot at Anderson County apartment complex, deputies say

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One man was shot at an Anderson County apartment complex, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene at the Meadow Run Apartment complex at 6:25 p.m. when they learned one man had been shot at least once.
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Blood Connection to host blood drives with local law enforcement agencies

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In honor of National Law Enforcement Week, The Blood Connection (TBC) is urging the community to recognize local heroes by donating blood. TBC is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies from May 15 through May 21 to help fill the urgent need for all blood types after a historically low blood donor turnout.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

One dead after dump truck crashes in Anderson County

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that one person died after a dump truck crashed near Pendleton. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:15 p.m on May 16, 2022. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Greenville Highway near Sharon Church Road...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Bucc-ee's proposal in Anderson County

Boards are up after shots were fired outside a Greenville County restaurant. here's what we know so far. The Blood Connection is connection with law enforcement for a blood drive. Celebrating National Barbecue Day with Bobby's BBQ. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. It's National Barbecue Day and FOX Carolina is...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC

Community Policy