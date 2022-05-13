SLED arrests Oconee County council member

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said eight people were recently charged with a variety of crimes. Deputies said they worked with The State Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Natural Resources to surveil areas of the County where criminal activity had allegedly been happening. After their investigation, the following suspects were charged and taken into custody.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they are responding to a crash along Ashmore Bridge Road. Officials said they are just now arriving at the scene and are still learning about the situation. We will update this story as more details become available.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced that their Arson unit is investigating several recent brush fires that someone allegedly set along the Swamp Rabbit Trail. Deputies said six similar incidents have occurred from April 19 to May 11. They added that they all...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged a former Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office deputy with defrauding the sheriff’s office. SLED charged 30-year-old William Arthur Reynolds, of Abbeville, with ‘Obtaining Signature or Property by False Pretenses’. The arrest warrant states...
WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen. Police said 15-year-old Leia Littleton was last seen at Highland Glen Apartments on Sunday. Investigators said she may be with a person named Travis in the Seneca or Greenville area. Leia is 5...
ASHEVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a body that was found in a creek near Depot Street this morning. Officers said they responded to the scene just after 11:00 a.m. on May 16, 2022. According to officers, they are working with the medical...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Greenville men were convicted of attempted murder, among other charges, Friday in connection to a 2018 assault. 39-year-old Juan Carlos Alvarez and 36-year-old Luis Armando Alvarez were convicted by a Greenville County jury on Friday, May 13 of the following charges:. Two counts of...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Three people reported being attacked by groups of people in a downtown Greenville parking garage early Sunday morning, according to the Greenville Police Department. Police said they were called to the Richardson Street garage around 2:45 a.m. in response to an assault. A witness told...
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office announced that an Upstate man passed away following a stabbing. Officials said the victim arrived at AnMed Health Medical Center with a stab wound to the abdomen on May 13, 2022. According to officials, the victim became unstable...
ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – A homicide investigation is underway by the Anderson Police Department following a stabbing that killed a man. The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said Eric Corey Edmundson, 44, of Pomona, N.Y., died in surgery Saturday night after being stabbed in the stomach Friday night in Anderson. The coroner’s office has ruled his […]
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Concerns about the ever-changing landscape have become more evident in rural areas of Laurens County. Over the past week, a growing number of neighbors have posted signs pleading for support to save farmland from vanishing. Susan Stewart started the sign campaign in response to...
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina ranks number 8 in the country for pedestrian deaths per 100,000 people. That’s according to new data from the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration. The numbers put the state 55% above the national average. This news comes as the city of...
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One man was shot at an Anderson County apartment complex, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived on scene at the Meadow Run Apartment complex at 6:25 p.m. when they learned one man had been shot at least once.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In honor of National Law Enforcement Week, The Blood Connection (TBC) is urging the community to recognize local heroes by donating blood. TBC is teaming up with local law enforcement agencies from May 15 through May 21 to help fill the urgent need for all blood types after a historically low blood donor turnout.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol announced that one person died after a dump truck crashed near Pendleton. Troopers said the crash happened at around 12:15 p.m on May 16, 2022. According to troopers, the driver was traveling along Old Greenville Highway near Sharon Church Road...
A dump truck driver killed Monday after his truck was found overturned in a ditch has been identified. The Anderson County Coroner's Office said Thomas Travis Foster, of Piedmont, in Greenville County, died in the crash. Foster had just turned 50 years old on May 8, the coroner said. Officials...
PENDLETON, S.C. — A dump truck driver is dead after his truck was found overturned in a ditch, according to EMS officials. Officials said someone called 911 about a dump truck in a ditch on Highway 88 near Sharon Church Road. The driver is deceased. Hazmat officials were on...
