SLED arrests Oconee County council member

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said eight people were recently charged with a variety of crimes. Deputies said they worked with The State Law Enforcement Division and the Department of Natural Resources to surveil areas of the County where criminal activity had allegedly been happening. After their investigation, the following suspects were charged and taken into custody.

LAURENS COUNTY, SC ・ 18 HOURS AGO