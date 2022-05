AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - A man police believe is behind more than 100 thefts was taken into custody recently thanks to the action taken by several community members. Aurora Police shared some details on the case for Alec Jackson to social media. According to police, Jackson is believed to have been stealing bikes in Aurora and possibly Denver for several months. Jackson was reportedly caught in the act on May 5 and held down by several civilians until police could arrive at the scene and arrest him.

AURORA, CO ・ 18 HOURS AGO