ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Land proposed for Lubbock veterans cemetery

fox34.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemembering the 1970 Lubbock Tornado, 52 years...

www.fox34.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox34.com

Camp Monakiwa leaders hope to rebuild after site destroyed in New Mexico wildfire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a popular campsite for Lubbock groups and families was destroyed in the Hermit’s Peak Fire, leaders say they hope to rebuild. For generations, Camp Monakiwa has served as a summer home for groups of young people and families from the South Plains. The campsite is up Mineral Hill, by Las Vegas, New Mexico.
LUBBOCK, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Government
Lubbock, TX
Government
City
Lubbock, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Bans Off Our Bodies rally in Lubbock on Saturday, May 14

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following is a press release from the Bans Off Our Bodies:. On Saturday, May 14, 2022, Lubbock will join communities across the country by hosting a Bans. Off Our Bodies rally in response to the Supreme Court draft that would overturn Roe v Wade. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

One of Lubbock’s Best Pho Places Is Permanently Closing

There's nothing like some good pho when it's cold outside, you have a craving or are maybe feeling under the weather. Sadly, one of Lubbock's favorite and best-rated pho spots has announced they're closing their doors. Pho Cali is a Vietnamese restaurant here that's so good. They offer a wide...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lubbock Tornado#Team Luke#Lubbock Expo Center
everythinglubbock.com

Family mourning after son struck by a car in South Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas – Gerardo Rios Jr. was struck by a vehicle last Tuesday night where he was then transported to a hospital and died from his injuries. Rios was crossing the street on 82nd and Boston when the accident occured. “He had been in surgery for the last four...
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Lubbock man killed in Saturday crash near Smyer

SMYER, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man was killed in a Saturday night crash near Smyer, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened just before 9:45 p.m. on Filly Road, 4.6 miles Southwest of Smyer. Troopers say 27-year-old Dominic Francisco Noyola was traveling eastbound on Filly...
SMYER, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
cbs7.com

Three people were burned in a truck explosion

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Fire Marshal, there was a truck explosion approximately 2.5 miles north of SH-158, on FM 1788 around 9:45 a.m. this morning. We were informed that 3 people were burned in the accident. One person was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital...
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Coffee Shops in Lubbock, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. Lubbock shines out like a beacon in the vastness of Texas' Great Plains region. Lubbock, often known as the Hub City, is the geographic heart of the South Plains. Despite the fact that this part of Texas is known for its hot, dry summers, it is ideal for grape growth and has a burgeoning wine industry. In addition, Lubbock has a plethora of local coffee shops, each of which is ideal for getting a cup of coffee on the way to work or meeting up with friends for an afternoon latte.
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Buddy Holly Center announces 2022 Summer Showcase Concert Series line-up

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock/Buddy Holly Center:. The Buddy Holly Center announces its annual Summer Showcase Concert Series, which offers the best in live, original music, returning this summer for its 22nd season. The Summer Showcase Concert Series...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Severe Weather Risk Today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A moist airmass and a dryline are two of the features expected to generate thunderstorms, some severe, late today. The main threats will be damaging wind gusts and hail. Coverage is expected to be spotty and storms short-lived. Be weather aware with the free KCBD Weather App (from your app store).
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Angel Fire Resort postponing summer opening due to fires

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Angel Fire Resort in New Mexico has announced they will push their summer opening back due to the ongoing Calf Canyon-Hermits Peak Fire. In a release issued Friday night, officials with Angel Fire Resort said the opening of the summer season is now delayed until Friday, May 27, or until more information is known about the current fire situation.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy