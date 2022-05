Registration is open for the Haverford Township Parks & Recreation boys’ and girls’ camps for youth players at Haverford Reserve this summer. Haverford Township Parks & Recreation Boys‘ camp, June 27-July 1, 8:30-11:30 a.m., at Haverford Reserve. Elite camps for Boys between the ages of 7-to-14. Haverford High School Coaches offer this camp for players of all skill levels, who wish to improve and develop their knowledge and ability of the game. Camp will focus on stick work, game-play, small-sided games, and FUN. Price is $135 and there is a $20 family discount. Click here to register.

HAVERFORD, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO