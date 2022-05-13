Chris Rock Throws Support Behind Johnny Depp At Standup Comedy Show

mega

He stands with Johnny Depp !

Chris Rock seemingly threw his support behind the embattled Pirates of the Caribbean star as Depp's ongoing defamation trial against estranged wife Amber Heard rages on.

While performing a set at London's Royal Albert Hall on Thursday, May 12, Rock slammed the Aquaman actress in a series of scathing jokes poking fun at some of the less than appealing stories that came out about her amid the bombshell trial.

"Believe all women… except Amber Heard," the Madagascar voice actor told the audience. "What the f*** is she on? She sh*t in his bed! She’s fine, but she’s not sh***ing fine. … She sh*t in his bed."

"Once you sh*t in someone’s bed you just guilty of everything," he continued. "And they had a relationship after that. It must be amazing p***y."

Rock was referencing a surprising and laughable moment in the court proceedings when Depp testified his ex-wife once left human fecal matter on his side of the bed while he was away. Although Heard initially blamed the incident on their teacup Yorkies, she later admitted it was a " horrible practical joke gone wrong."

Rock didn't only take aim at the All the Boys Love Mandy Lane actress that night. The comic also poked fun at his infamous Oscars slap moment when Will Smith took the stage and smacked him in the face for telling a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith 's shaved head.

"I'm okay, if anybody was wondering. Got most of my hearing back," he told the crowd before joking he'll talk more about the shocking incident someday "on Netflix," according to quotes obtained per The Telegraph .

As OK! previously reported, following the slap, Smith lost several high profile gigs . Netflix quietly moved his action-thriller Fast and Loose to the backburner, and major streaming services who were locked in a heated bidding war for rights to a biopic based on the Independence Day actor's life withdrew their offers.

Despite issuing a public apology and resigning from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences , he was also banned from attending the Oscars for the next ten years.