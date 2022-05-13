ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

ERCOT Wants to Control Your Thermostats and Appliance Schedule

By Rob Breaux
Lonestar 99.5
Lonestar 99.5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When LP&L switched their power pool to ERCOT's grid last May, there were plenty of people who are much smarter than I am saying it was a decision that could lead to multiple power outages in extreme weather. Now, I haven't noticed much trouble since the now infamous winter storm that...

#Appliance#Thermostat#Ercot#Texans
