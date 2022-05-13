Recruiting: South Alabama scores Parr

Alexandria's Damon Parr signs Friday to play football for South Alabama. Submitted photo

From Pleasant Valley to Alexandria, Damon Parr has been a big problem for opposing defenses.

A really big problem.

Now, he’ll get the chance to bring big problems to South Alabama’s Sun Belt Conference opponents.

The 6-foot-6, 332-pound Parr signed Friday to play for USA.

Parr tweeted that he had received an offer from USA on Jan. 31, a day after his official visit. He also announced offers from Faulkner, Lindsey Wilson College and Coffeyville Community College. He had a preferred walk-on offer from North Alabama.

"I went to South Alabama in the summer for a camp and did a tour of the school and toured the football facilities afterward," Parr said. "It felt like home. I liked it.

"Lindsey Wilson would’ve been my second school.The coaches were real friendly and cared about players more than football. That's how South Alabama was, too."

Parr said he didn't sign in the December or February signing periods because he wanted to wait for his mom to be able to attend the signing ceremony. She's battled "medical issues," he said, including neck surgery.

Parr is a two-time all-state pick, once with Pleasant Valley and once with Alexandria. He transferred to Alexandria ahead of his senior season and was a first-team pick in Class 5A in 2021.

Seeing situational time at fullback, he graded 95 percent or better in every game for Alexandria last season. The Valley Cubs averaged 379.7 rushing yards and 42.9 points a game.

Parr said college coaches noticed Alexandria's style of play and his spot duty at fullback.

"They said a few things. They just liked it," he said. "Just like an older style of play style, of how coaches played back in the day, the way their coaches played with them in high school."

Parr said the year at Alexandria gave him the chance to play on the same field with high-profile competition, including Leeds' Jackson Bartee and Kavion Henderson.

“He’s a great kid that I’m proud is getting a chance to play at the next level,” Alexandria coach Todd Ginn said. “He has the size and footwork to play on that level, and I’m really happy he’s getting this opportunity.”