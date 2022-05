The Hamilton Holt School at Rollins College held commencement on May 7th to celebrate the achievements of 204 graduates, including Marybelle Doe, who was selected as the Outstanding Graduating Senior. Doe delivered the commencement address to the Class of 2022, telling them, “No matter where you are in life or what your socioeconomic status is, just know that it’s never too late to pursue your dreams.”

