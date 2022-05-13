ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas County, AR

Arkansas County Corrects Ballot Typo on Candidate's Name

By Associated Press
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas county has corrected an error on its ballots that misidentified Senate hopeful Jake Bequette as “Jack," and another county is working to correct the same typo. A judge...

