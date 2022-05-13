Jaguars HC Doug Pederson aiming to open training camp on July 24

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson met with the media ahead of the team’s start of rookie minicamp this weekend. While speaking to them, he said he wants the Jags to open training camp on July 24 due to being selected for the Hall of Fame Game, which would be a little earlier than most teams. That would also be three days ahead of when they started in 2021 (July 27) under former coach Urban Meyer.

“We’re going to do it a few days earlier, I think around July 24,” Pederson said. “That’s the first day that we’ll have the guys here.”

The start of training camp will signal a fresh start under Pederson. He replaced Meyer this offseason, who was fired midseason after 13 games due to a myriad of scandals. Training camp likely wasn’t the easiest under Meyer, as it was reported several players had issues with him after he was fired, so having Pederson and his new staff running things should help.

Jacksonville is anxious to turn the page and start anew under Pederson. He previously coached the Philadelphia Eagles from 2016 to 2020 and led them to a Super Bowl victory in 2017. He was fired after the 2020 season and took a break from coaching in 2021. Now, with him back in the league, Jags fans are hoping he can get back to his winning ways and get quarterback Trevor Lawrence to play at a high level.

