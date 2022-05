FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - New information was revealed Monday in the case of an inmate who escaped from a north Alabama jail and the corrections officer who helped him. Lauderdale County, Ala., Sheriff Rick Singleton said the Apr. 29 escape of Casey White and Vicky White was not the first time the pair had left the jail together.

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL ・ 17 HOURS AGO