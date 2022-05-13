Alabama HC Nick Saban Says He Would Like to See 'Parity' Return to College Football

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly still open to acquiring Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo despite drafting Matt Corral. "The door is open slightly for [Matt Corral] to potentially take the job because the Panthers are still essentially looking for veteran quarterback help," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. "They would like somebody else; that's why the Baker Mayfield situation, Jimmy Garoppolo might not be completely dead at this point. And so it certainly seems [Sam Darnold] is the favorite to start. They know Matt Corral is a bit of a project, a little like Malik Willis, because of the offense he came from in Ole Miss. He's going to need some time to learn the nuances of the NFL game, but they love the talent. So, he could at least make this interesting for sure."

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO