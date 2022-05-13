ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Alabama HC Nick Saban Says He Would Like to See 'Parity' Return to College Football

By Paul Kasabian
Bleacher Report
 3 days ago

Alabama football head coach Nick Saban told ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum that he would like to see more parity in college football. "One of the things I like to see us be able to work back to is everything in CFB has always had parity." <br><br>Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban on...

bleacherreport.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling Top Contenders for 2022 College Football Playoff

The middle of May is the quietest time on the college football calendar. Spring practice is over, fall camp is months away and we're left only to imagine the upcoming season. Predicting the national champion is always on the mind, though. When the 2022 College Football Playoff ends, will Georgia...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
Popculture

Former Saints Coach Sean Payton Lands New NFL Job

Sean Payton is returning to the NFL (kind of). According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, the former New Orleans Saints head coach has accepted a job with Fox. Payton will work in the studio as an NFL analyst throughout the 2022 season, and it's believed he will join the Fox NFL Sunday crew when Jimmy Johnson is off.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Tiger Woods Plays 2nd 9-hole Practice Round Ahead of 2022 PGA Championship

Ahead of this week's PGA Tournament, Tiger Woods played his second nine-hole practice round in as many days at Southern Hills Country Club. Mark Schlabach of ESPN noted Woods played the front nine Sunday before returning to the course Monday. When he tees off in the PGA Championship, Woods believes...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Nick Saban
Bleacher Report

'Monday Night Football' to Get Flex Scheduling in December Starting with 2023 Season

The NFL is set to begin experimenting with scheduling tweaks for Monday Night Football during the 2023 season. ESPN's Adam Schefter recently spoke with the league's vice president of broadcast scheduling Mike North, and he revealed a feature for some of next year's slate of prime-time matchups. "And then the...
NFL
Bleacher Report

NBA Draft Lottery 2022: 1st-Round Odds and Mock Draft Before the Combine

With the conference finals set in the NBA playoffs, the remaining 26 teams have something else to focus on this week: the 2022 draft combine. Running from Wednesday through Friday, the league expects 76 prospects to join for interviews, scrimmages and a variety of individual drills. With the draft lottery scheduled for Tuesday and the actual draft planned for June 23, this week will prove a pivotal one in the evaluation process.
NBA
Bleacher Report

NBA Draft 2022: 1st-Round Mock Draft, Prospects' Pre-Lottery Landing Spots

NBA teams who tanked their way to the bottom of the standings are about to learn whether it was all worth it. The 2022 draft lottery is slated for Tuesday night, meaning franchises will soon discover which prospects are realistically within reach at the annual talent grab. Prior to those...
NBA
Bleacher Report

Predicting Every NFL Team's Breakout Player for 2022

One of the hardest things to account for in any given NFL season is the progression or regression of a player. Development is rarely linear, so it's not as if the previous season ends and everyone is suddenly better on day one of the next season. This is especially true of younger players, who can take massive leaps midseason or a year after their expected jump.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Alabama Football#College Athletics#American Football#Alabama Hc Nick Saban#Espn#Cfb#Alabama Head#Sec#Ohio State#Louisiana Monroe
Bleacher Report

Report: Deshaun Watson Takes Browns Offense to Bahamas to Build Chemistry, Work Out

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is taking the offense to the Bahamas for offseason workouts and chemistry-building, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports. "I'm told Browns QB Deshaun Watson is treating the offense to the Bahamas this weekend," Anderson wrote. "The trip is for team-building and football chemistry as Watson has also secured a field there to continue offseason workouts."
CLEVELAND, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Trade Rumors: Panthers' Interest in Baker Mayfield, Jimmy Garoppolo Still Alive

The Carolina Panthers are reportedly still open to acquiring Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo despite drafting Matt Corral. "The door is open slightly for [Matt Corral] to potentially take the job because the Panthers are still essentially looking for veteran quarterback help," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said Sunday on SportsCenter. "They would like somebody else; that's why the Baker Mayfield situation, Jimmy Garoppolo might not be completely dead at this point. And so it certainly seems [Sam Darnold] is the favorite to start. They know Matt Corral is a bit of a project, a little like Malik Willis, because of the offense he came from in Ole Miss. He's going to need some time to learn the nuances of the NFL game, but they love the talent. So, he could at least make this interesting for sure."
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Kliff Kingsbury: Cardinals 'Fired Up' When DeAndre Hopkins Returns from Suspension

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is keeping an upbeat attitude in the wake of DeAndre Hopkins' six-game suspension for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Speaking to reporters about his star wide receiver, Kingsbury said the Cardinals will "be fired up" when Hopkins returns. The NFL announced Hopkins'...
GLENDALE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

Steelers Rumors: Latest on Kenny Pickett vs. Mitchell Trubisky QB Battle at Minicamp

The Pittsburgh Steelers are reportedly preparing for an open competition between free-agent signing Mitchell Trubisky and first-round draft pick Kenny Pickett for their starting quarterback job when training camp gets underway. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported the latest details on the race to replace Ben Roethlisberger, who retired in January, during...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Bleacher Report

Eagles Rookies Who Will Make Instant Impact in 2022 Season

In recent years, the Philadelphia Eagles have had rookies step onto the field and make an immediate impact. Look no further than two of their top offensive players: quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Hurts, a second-round pick in 2020, began his first season as the backup QB....
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy