‘LA Law’ Sequel Series, Jo Koy Comedy Pilot Not Moving Forward at ABC

By Jennifer Maas
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago
ABC has passed on placing series orders for the “LA Law” sequel and Jo Koy comedy “ Josep ” after both pilots were reviewed by the network, Variety has learned.

The Disney-owned broadcaster is interested in potentially redeveloping the Koy project in the future, but “LA Law” will not be moving forward. On Friday, ABC picked up dramas “Alaska” and “The Rookie” spinoff “The Rookie: Feds” to series, as well as comedy “Not Dead Yet.” Four other drama pilots, “Will Trent,” “The Company You Keep,” the Untitled Kay Oyegun drama and an untitled National Park Service project, are all still in contention and will be up for consideration going into July.

Starring returning cast members Blair Underwood and Corbin Bernsen reprising their original roles as Jonathan Rollins and Arnie Becker, the pilot for the new iteration of the Emmy-winning series “LA Law” features familiar characters working alongside new ones on the most hot button issues of the day. The cast also included John Harlan Kim, Toks Olagundoye, Hari Nef and Ian Duff.

Marc Guggenheim and Ubah Mohamed wrote and executive produced the “LA Law” pilot. Anthony Hemingway directed and executive produced via Anthony Hemingway Productions. Underwood executive produced in addition to starring. Dayna Bochco and Jesse Bochco, the wife and son of the late “ L.A. Law ” co-creator Steven Bochco, also executive produced via Steven Bochco Productions.

The “LA Law” sequel hailed from 20th Television, a studio that shares ABC’s parent company Disney.

In the single-cam comedy pilot “Josep,” Koy starred as a recently divorced Filipino American nurse that attempts to navigate dating, fatherhood and a very Filipino mother who loves to “help.” Mia Katigbak was also cast in the pilot.

Written by Steve Joe, the project was executive produced by Joe, Koy, Jake Kasdan, Melvin Mar, Joe Meloche, Randall Park, Michael Golamco and Hieu Ho.

“Josep” also came from 20th Television.

