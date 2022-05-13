Ontario Town Board meeting. 5/9/22

Supervisor Frank Robusto opened the Ontario Town Board meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The meeting was held at the Ontario Town Complex, while also being streamed via Zoom conferencing. All Board members were in attendance. At 7:03 PM a Public Hearing was opened to hear comments and questions...
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — Rochester City Council will hold a special meeting Monday evening. President Miguel A. Meléndez has set a Special Meeting of Rochester’s City Council for May 16, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to address matters relative to the Police...
The Board of Supervisors has named Justin Bayliss as the new Director of Long Term Care at the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (LCCNR), effective June 13, 2022. Since 2007, Bayliss has worked at the Wyoming County Skilled Nursing Facility, where he most recently served as the Director...
The New York State Thruway Authority today announced work is underway on a $15.5 million infrastructure improvement project on I-90 in Cayuga, Seneca and Ontario Counties. The project includes pavement and safety improvements on I-90 as well as the resurfacing of three bridges. “More than 69,000 motorists travel on these...
[Melaney Bernhardt of Brighton holds two signs, Freedom Over Fear and Honk For Freedom, joining a group of people on Massachusetts Avenue in Buffalo protesting against COVID health regulation mandates on February 12, 2022. The group met in the parking lot of a former Gander Mountain on Young Street, Tonawanda, to rally and then caravan to Pat Sole Park in Buffalo near the Peace Bridge to protest the COVID mandates. Part of the rally was in support of the truckers in Canada who shut down the Ambassador Bridge in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The group headed first to Niagara Square before heading to Pat Sole Park and honked as they went by Buffalo City Hall and Buffalo Police and Fire Headquarters. TINA MACINTYRE-YEE/ROCHESTER DEMOCRAT AND CHRONICLE]
ROME — It’s to the crucial point where something must be done — so is the status of the city’s Liberty-James Parking Garage, engineers have told city officials. Architect Steven Kushner, of Bergmann Architects, Engineers, Planners of Rochester, outlined four options for the city to take when it comes to the future of the downtown garage, built during the city’s urban renewal efforts in the 1970s and is now showing significant wear from its 50-plus years of existence.
We're joined by Senator Edward Rath III. His district, the 61st, includes all of Genesee County, parts of Monroe County, and parts of Erie County. We initially invited him to weigh in on the New York State budget -- which we hope to discuss with all local state lawmakers -- and we also ask him about his reactions to the mass shooting in Buffalo.
The Rochester Business Journal in partnership with Financial Executives International, Rochester Chapter, has announced the honorees for Financial Leaders 2022. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust (CNB) congratulates Chief Financial Officer, Vincent Yacuzzo, on his selection as a 2022 honoree. The Financial Leaders 2022 Awards recognize financial professionals who have made...
Eight more COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Monroe County over the past week. It's the 2nd straight week with 8 coronavirus deaths in the county. The county's death toll now stands at 1,855. 358 people are in the hospital with the virus, with 36 in intensive care. Case numbers...
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The New York State Department of Transportation is advising motorists of lane closures beginning Tuesday, May 17, along I-86 in the Towns of Bath and Campbell in Steuben County to facilitate highway maintenance. According to the NYS DOT, Eastbound traffic along I-86 between exits 39 and 40 in the Town […]
A Canandaigua woman has been accused of defrauding the Ontario County Department of Social Services and Geneva Housing Authority out of almost $57,000 over a three-year period. 35-year-old Jennifer Race allegedly failed to report the father of her children living with them from September of 2018 through December of last...
VICTOR - If there was a theme to the 16th annual Victor Business Awards, it was resiliency.
Initially scheduled to take place two years ago, the event — which celebrates businesses headquartered in the Victor area — was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But despite the delay, the overall mood was one of celebration for the 18 businesses being recognized.
...
The Chronicle-Express -- Consolidation, January 1, 1926, of the Yates County Chronicle (1824) and the Penn Yan Express (1866); the Rushville Chronicle (1905) and the Gorham New Age (1902) The Yates County History Center’s volunteers have gleaned these entries for your enjoyment from their digitized newspapers. You can access them...
Donors make possible a landmark renovation of St. Ann’s Home. In a remarkable show of support for the elders of St. Ann’s Community, generous donors contributed a total of $14.3 million to St. Ann’s For All They’ve Given campaign. The five-year campaign, which ended Dec. 31,...
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The pictures you are about to witness are from an undisclosed location in New York State. As you will see, this 7,000 square foot home has been abandoned and there is extensive fire damage. Did the fire prevent them from returning?
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fulkerson Winery in Dundee, N.Y. will host a Derby at the Vineyard come June, and it’s not your traditional horse competition, Regina Fulkerson of Fulkerson Winery said. “It’s an equestrian event that involves horses and riders throughout the day showing their horses over jumps, so they’ll be a course set up […]
The Genesee Valley Quilt Club (GVQC), in collaboration with the Finger Lakes Chapter of Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), will pay tribute to local a veteran and GVQC member Elsie Cond at an awards ceremony on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony is part of GVQC’s QuiltFest, being held at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Gordon Field House from May 20 to May 22. QuiltFest features thousands of quilts representing all styles and genres of quilting as well as quilt-related vendors, lectures, and workshops.
STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard announced the graduation and certification of canine Jack and handler Investigator Don Lewis today. Jack and investigator Lewis graduated on Friday, May 13, 2022, at the NYS Fire Academy in Montour Falls. Jack, the canine, is named in honor of Canisteo Volunteer Firefighter Jack Kelley, […]
Did you know that Route 20 is the longest highway in all of America? It runs right through Upstate New York too. US Route 20 is the longest highway in the United States stretching 3,365 miles coast to coast from Kenmore Square in Boston, to the junction of US 101 in Newport, Oregon. If you thought the thruway aka Interstate 90 was the longest, you'd be wrong. Also Route 20 is New York State's longest highway. It stretches 372 miles from the border with Massachusetts to the border of Pennsylvania.
Comments / 0